2018 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

The 2018 SEC Championships come to a close tonight in College Station, Texas. The final night of competition brings the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, and 200 breast. We’ll also see the women’s platform diving and the 400 free relays. American Record holder Caeleb Dressel will be chasing his own record in the 100 free with a shot at going 3-for-3 in American Records in his individual events here.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:

The podium ended up being all freshmen, with the Bulldogs picking up 2 medals. Courtney Harnish was the only swimmer to break 16:00, dropping almost 8 seconds from her best time to win it. Taylor Ault knocked 4.5 seconds off her best to give the Gators a silver, while Georgia’s Olivia Anderson nabbed bronze. Kentucky’s Kathryn Painter joined them under the 16:10 mark, touching in 16:09.91 for 4th place.

MEN’S 1650 FREE:

The Gamecocks swept the distance events this week as 500 free runner-up Akaram Mahmoud picked up a win in the 1650 free. Florida’s Blake Manganiello set the pace early on and lead through the 600, but Mahmoud took over and extended his lead through the last 1000 yards. Manganiello held on for bronze behind Missouri’s Jacob Wielinski. South Carolina’s Brandonn Almeida and Cody Bekemeyer battled closely for 4th, with Bekemeyer out-touching Almeida 14:48.58 to 14:48.60. They had a 4th man in the top 8 with Rafael Davila (14:51.39) at 6th place, making this a huge points haul for the Gamecocks.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt and Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton battled closely the whole way through. They were separated by less than 2 tenths halfway, with Bratton taking a slight lead after the 3rd 50. Seidt battled back down the final stretch, outsplitting Bratton to take the win by 18 hundredths. Teammate Ali Galyer landed on the podium, while Bridgette Alexander placed 6th to rack up the points for the Wildcats.. Georgia’s Kylie Stewart was the first woman off the podium in 1:51.32.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Georgia’s Javier Acevedo had the early speed, but Alabama’s Chris Reid brought it home hard to win with the only sub-1:40 of the night. Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez followed for 3rd, earning his 3rd medal of the meet as a freshman. Tennessee’s Joey Reilman earned 4th in 1:41.25. Georgia’s Jay Litherland rounded out the top 5 in 1:41.64, but Florida freshman Michael Taylor had the 5th fastest time of the night with a 1:41.52 from the B final.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Tennessee’s Erika Brown, who placed 18th in this race last year, has come a long way. She capped off the trifecta and sprint sweep with a new best time to win it, finishing half a second ahead of Georgia’s Veronica Burchill. Auburn’s Aly Tetzloff snuck under 48 to join them on the podium. Texas A&M’s Kristin Malone outsplit Missouri’s Ann Ochitwa on the back half to out-touch Ochitwa 48.31 to 48.34.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Caeleb Dressel hauled in a 3rd gold and another SEC Meet Record, successfully defending his title with a 41.01. This is the fastest he’s ever been at SECs, and Dressel indicated that he’s had no taper whatsoever in his post-race interview. Auburn got 2 guys on the podium with a pair of 41s from Peter Holoda and Zach Apple. Florida’s Maxime Rooney and Alabama’s Robert Howard battled for 4th, with Rooney getting there a nail ahead, 42.51 to 42.58. Khader Baqlah gave the Gators another top 8 finish with a 42.74 for 6th.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

The Aggies had a great showing in the 200 breast, sweeping the 200 breast podium in front of the home crowd. Sydney Pickrem took down the SEC Meet Record and went 3-for-3 in her individuals, while teammates Anna Belousova and Bethany Galat rounded out the podium. Next to the wall was another Aggie, Esther Gonzalez Medina, in 2:07.15, just out-touching Kentucky’s Bailey Bonnett (2:07.17).

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

GOLD: Mark Szaranek, Florida, 1:51.83 SILVER: Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M, 1:52.15 BRONZE: Nils Wich-Glasen, South Carolina, 1:53.53

Though he typically swims the 200 fly, Florida’s Mark Szaranek changed things up with the 200 breast today. The move paid off, as Szaranek won his first ever individual SEC title, coming from behind tou beat Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna. South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen had the fastest front half, but faded to 3rd, holding off Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur (1:53.55).

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING:

GOLD: Alanis Kalonji, Texas A&M, 308.70 SILVER: Racehl Rubadue, Tennessee, 295.65 BRONZE: Madeline McKern, Missouri, 287.70

It was Texas A&M on top again in the women’s platform event, with Alanis Kalonji earning the victory in front of her home crowd. With Kalonji’s win in the final individual event, there have officially no events won by a senior on the women’s side of this meet.

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

GOLD: Auburn, 3:12.64 SILVER: Tennessee, 3:12.76 BRONZE: Georgia, 3:14.17

Auburn got off to a fast start with a personal best 47.37 leadoff from 100 free bronze medalist Aly Tetzloff. She was over half a second faster than she swam in the individual race tonight. Julie Meynen kept the Auburn lead to a body length with a 48.37 on the 2nd leg, while Ashton Ellzey covered the 3rd leg in 48.50. Tennessee started to close on the Tigers with Maddy Banic‘s 47.85 on the 3rd leg and a quick 47.24 anchor from Meghan Small, but Erin Falconer‘s 48.38 anchor was just enough to hold off the Vols.

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

GOLD: Florida, 2:47.06 SILVER: Auburn, 2:48.58 BRONZE: Alabama, 2:50.24

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel broke the SEC Meet Record again leading off the 400 free relay. Dressel flipped in 19.45, touching in 40.87 to give the Gators a lead. Auburn’s Zach Apple popped off a lifetime best 41.64 racing him on the first leg. The Tigers moved into the lead with a 41.09 from Peter Holoda, while Florida’s Khader Baqlah put up a 41.98. Maxime Rooney brought the lead back to the Gators with a 41.98 split to Liam McCloskey‘s 42.99. Mark Szaranek closed in 42.23, pulling the Gators further ahead as Hugo Gonzalez (42.86) secured silver for Auburn.

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES:

1. Texas A&M University 1319 2. University of Georgia 1030 3. University of Tennessee 950.5 4. University of Kentucky 877.5 5. Auburn University 770 6. University of Missouri 739 7. University of Florida 619 8. University of South Carolina 591 9. University of Alabama 539 10. University of Arkansas 461 11. Louisiana State University 374 12. Vanderbilt University 182

FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES:

1. University of Florida 1237 2. Texas A&M University 994 3. University of Georgia 975.5 4. University of Tennessee 899 5. University of Missouri 794.5 6. Auburn University 791.5 7. University of South Carolina 765 8. University of Alabama 661.5 9. University of Kentucky 575.5 10. Louisiana State University 430.5