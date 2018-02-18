Dressel Talks Senior Class, Winning SEC’s 4-in-a-Row (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

MEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 41.01
  2. SILVER: Peter Holoda, Auburn, 41.78
  3. BRONZE: Zach Apple, Auburn, 41.91

Caeleb Dressel hauled in a 3rd gold and another SEC Meet Record, successfully defending his title with a 41.01. This is the fastest he’s ever been at SECs, and Dressel indicated that he’s had no taper whatsoever in his post-race interview. Auburn got 2 guys on the podium with a pair of 41s from Peter Holoda and Zach Apple. Florida’s Maxime Rooney and Alabama’s Robert Howard battled for 4th, with Rooney getting there a nail ahead, 42.51 to 42.58. Khader Baqlah gave the Gators another top 8 finish with a 42.74 for 6th.

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

  1. GOLD: Florida, 2:47.06
  2. SILVER: Auburn, 2:48.58
  3. BRONZE: Alabama, 2:50.24

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel broke the SEC Meet Record again leading off the 400 free relay. Dressel flipped in 19.45, touching in 40.87 to give the Gators a lead. Auburn’s Zach Apple popped off a lifetime best 41.64 racing him on the first leg. The Tigers moved into the lead with a 41.09 from Peter Holoda, while Florida’s Khader Baqlah put up a 41.98. Maxime Rooney brought the lead back to the Gators with a 41.98 split to Liam McCloskey‘s 42.99. Mark Szaranek closed in 42.23, pulling the Gators further ahead as Hugo Gonzalez (42.86) secured silver for Auburn.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Dressel Talks Senior Class, Winning SEC’s 4-in-a-Row (Video)"

newest oldest most voted
Lucas

however disappointing it is to see Dressel not break 40.00 at SECs, it is very good to see him continually dropping his 100 free time year-by-year at SECs. At this rate, I see no problem in him going 39.7 or better at NCAAs, which is crazy just typing it up as a prediction.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
pvdh

Doesnt look like the eagle tattoo is coming back, but im glad he’s keeping the flag

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »