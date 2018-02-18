Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video (finals)
MEN’S 100 FREE:
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 41.01
- SILVER: Peter Holoda, Auburn, 41.78
- BRONZE: Zach Apple, Auburn, 41.91
Caeleb Dressel hauled in a 3rd gold and another SEC Meet Record, successfully defending his title with a 41.01. This is the fastest he’s ever been at SECs, and Dressel indicated that he’s had no taper whatsoever in his post-race interview. Auburn got 2 guys on the podium with a pair of 41s from Peter Holoda and Zach Apple. Florida’s Maxime Rooney and Alabama’s Robert Howard battled for 4th, with Rooney getting there a nail ahead, 42.51 to 42.58. Khader Baqlah gave the Gators another top 8 finish with a 42.74 for 6th.
MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:
- GOLD: Florida, 2:47.06
- SILVER: Auburn, 2:48.58
- BRONZE: Alabama, 2:50.24
Florida’s Caeleb Dressel broke the SEC Meet Record again leading off the 400 free relay. Dressel flipped in 19.45, touching in 40.87 to give the Gators a lead. Auburn’s Zach Apple popped off a lifetime best 41.64 racing him on the first leg. The Tigers moved into the lead with a 41.09 from Peter Holoda, while Florida’s Khader Baqlah put up a 41.98. Maxime Rooney brought the lead back to the Gators with a 41.98 split to Liam McCloskey‘s 42.99. Mark Szaranek closed in 42.23, pulling the Gators further ahead as Hugo Gonzalez (42.86) secured silver for Auburn.
2 Comments on "Dressel Talks Senior Class, Winning SEC’s 4-in-a-Row (Video)"
however disappointing it is to see Dressel not break 40.00 at SECs, it is very good to see him continually dropping his 100 free time year-by-year at SECs. At this rate, I see no problem in him going 39.7 or better at NCAAs, which is crazy just typing it up as a prediction.
Doesnt look like the eagle tattoo is coming back, but im glad he’s keeping the flag