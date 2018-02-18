Shoults Sets Pool Record as Stanford Men Top Cal by 2 Points

CALIFORNIA VS. STANFORD

Results

Hosted by Stanford

Saturday, February 17th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

STANFORD: 151

CAL: 149

Pac-12 Champion Grant Shoults set a new Pool Record as Stanford took down rival Cal at home to close the regular dual meet season. It came down to the final relay, with the Cardinal taking the meet by 2 points. In the 500 free, Shoults battled with teammate Liam Egan, coming from behind in the final 200 yards to win in 4:17.69. That took down his own former Pool Record of 4:18.40. Egan was nearly under it as well with a 4:18.48 for 2nd place.

Abrahm DeVine was instrumental in the Cardinal win, sweeping his individual triple. DeVine swept the backstrokes, putting up a 46.89 to win the 100 back by a full second. He returned for the 200 back, leading from start to finish as he brought home the win in 1:42.25. Finally, DeVine closed out his schedule with a victory in the 200 IM. He dominated the race by 2 seconds, winning in 1:45.81.

Cal’s Michael Jensen also won multiple individual events. In the 200 free, Jensen used his front-end speed to edge out Shoults 1:35.13 to 1:36.35. Jensen battled with teammate Ryan Hoffer (44.06) and Stanford’s Sam Perry (44.08) in the 100 free, this time coming from behind to out-touch them in 43.78. Jensen was also a member of Cal’s winning 200 free relay. Hoffer (19.96 leadoff), Pawel Sendyk (19.45), Jensen (19.05), and Andrew Seliskar (19.60) combined for a new Pool Record in 1:18.06.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 4 Stanford men’s swimming and diving finished the regular season unbeaten with a dramatic 151-149 win over No. 1 Cal on Senior Day at the Avery Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Sophomore Grant Shoults set a pool record and junior Abrahm DeVine won three events for Stanford (6-0, 4-0), which led by seven points heading into the final event. Cal (5-1, 4-1) won the event with a pool record time in the 200-yard freestyle relay, but the Cardinal took second and third to win the meet by two.

Prior to the meet, the Cardinal honored six seniors. It would be a memorable finale for Ted Miclau , Tarek Abdelghany , Liam Egan , Andrew Liang , Sam Perry and Curtis Ogren , who have combined for 30 All-America honors and led Stanford to back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

Stanford won just five of the 14 swimming events, but received some big points from its senior divers. In their final meet at Avery, Miclau and Abdelghany took the top two spots on the 3-meter. Miclau won with a score of 366.83 to edge out his teammate’s score of 342.30. Abdelghany won on the lower board with a score of 349.05, and Miclau earned a third-place finish at 306.68. The duo combined for 25 of a possible 26 points.

DeVine swept the backstroke, and was tops in the 200 individual medley. DeVine (46.89) and Ryan Dudzinski (47.89) finished 1-2 in the 100 back, and DeVine was dominant in the 200 back as he won by nearly two full seconds at 1:42.25.

DeVine then capped the day with a clutch victory in the 200 IM. He touched the wall at 1:45.81 and freshman teammate Alex Liang was second at 1:47.95 — that combination gave Stanford its seven-point lead heading into the final relay.

Not long before that, Shoults hit the wall at 4:17.69 in the 500 free. It broke his own pool record of 4:18.40, which was also nearly topped by senior teammate Liam Egan (4:18.48) as the runner-up.

In the 1,000 free, freshman Johannes Colloni went sub-nine as the first to touch the wall at 8:59.20.

Next up for the Cardinal are the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, Feb. 28-March 3.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

STANFORD, Calif. – A highly competitive day of racing featured a battle right to the final event but the Cal men’s swimming and diving team couldn’t quite pull out the overall victory against host Stanford as the Bears dropped a 151-149 decision to the Cardinal.

As has been the case throughout the dual meet season, Cal (5-1) got the day rolling with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. This time, the team of Daniel Carr , Connor Hoppe , Justin Lynch and Ryan Hoffer combined for a time of 1:25.88 to give the Bears the first victory of the day.

Though Stanford’s Johannes Calloni gave the Cardinal its first win of the day in the 1,000 free, Cal junior Nick Norman fought to the wall to post a time of 9:00.76 for second place. Michael Jensen followed with a time of 1:35.13 and a win in the 200 free and Cal went 1-2 in the 100 breast with Andrew Seliskar swimming to a season-best time of 53.81 and Carson Sand taking second.

The Bears continued their momentum with Zheng Wen Quah swimming to a time of 1:43.94 to win the 200 fly. Pawel Sendyk and Lynch went 1-2 in the 50 free as Sendyk’s time of 19.61 sent the Bears to the first break with a lead in the team standings.

Jensen earned his second win of the day with a time of 43.78 in the 100 free, narrowly edging out Hoffer, who finished second. Carr and Andy Song placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 back and Seliskar finished his own double with a time of 1:56.39 in the 200 breast.

Stanford made up ground with a 1-2 finish in the 500 free and, while Lynch kept the Bears in front with a winning time of 46.33 in the 100 fly, the Cardinal took the lead with a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM.

Wins in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events helped Stanford take the lead late but Johnny Robinson gave the Bears their best finish in the 3-meter with a season-best mark of 339.00. Connor Callahan provided Cal’s top mark in the 1-meter, placing second with a total of 327.98.

Needing a first and third-place finish in the 200 free relay to pull out a victory, Cal came away with just the win as the team of Hoffer, Sendyk, Jensen and Seliskar stopped the clock in 1:18.06. Stanford took second and third to clinch a two-point team victory.

With the regular season now concluded, the Bears set their sights on the postseason yet to come. The divers get their chance first as the Pac-12 Diving Championships take place Feb. 21-24 in Federal Way, Wash. The swimmers join the fray from Feb. 28-March 4, also in Federal Way. NCAA Zone E Diving Championships will take place March 5-7 in Flagstaff, Ariz. and swimmers and divers come back together from March 21-24 in Minneapolis for the NCAA Championships.