2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Swimmers are getting ready for the last finals session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. We’ll see the races for the championship titles in the 200 back, 50 free, 200 breast, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free individually tonight. Swimmers will also race in the 400 medley relay finals at the end of the session. For a recap of how this morning’s prelims session went, click here. For a preview of tonight’s events, click here.

Team USA’s Ryan Murphy (200 back) and Josh Prenot (200 breast) lead the way into finals of their respective events after breaking the Pan Pacs Records in prelims. Australia’s Cate Campbell looks for a sprint sweep as she defends her 50 free title while the USA’s Michael Andrew seeks his first individual medal in the 50 free. Katie Ledecky is the clear favorite to win the 1500 and secure the distance sweep. 100 breast champ Lilly King could also pick up a sweep here if she can hold off the 200 breast field. Australia’s Jack McLoughlin, who beat Olympic champion teammate Mack Horton in last night’s 400 free, is one of several stars in the men’s 800 (including Horton).

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:

Pan Pacs Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Katie Ledecky took the lead early on and as expected, dominated for the win. Ledecky, who set the World Record earlier this year at the Santa Clara stop of the Pro Swim Series, touched the wall in 15:38.97. Her time marks the 10th fastest performance in history, and she now owns 9 of the 10 fastest times ever.

Australia’s Kiah Melverton was just a tenth off her best to take silver in 16:00.08, while teammate Kareena Lee touched 3rd in the heat at 16:03.26. Though Lee was 3rd in the heat, Leah Smith took the bronze with her lifetime best 16:00.82 from the early heats. Smith’s time is still the 3rd fastest American time, however, as Ashley Twichell (16:07.49) earns a Worlds trip with her winning time from Nationals.

MEN’S 800 FREE:

Pan Pacs Record: 7:44.78, Grant Hackett (AUS), 2002

Japan’s Naito Ehara (7:55.02) took it out with the lead, but the USA’s Zane Grothe made his move to take over the lead at the 350 mark. Jack McLoughlin of Australia and Team USA’s Jordan Wilimovsky, the mile champion, tried to follow suit, but no one could catch up to Grothe. Grothe took the win in 7:43.74, taking down the 16-year-old Pan Pacs Record and missing the American Record by less than 2 tenths. He’s now the 2nd fastest American ever and dropped almost a second off his best time.

Wilimovsky cut a couple of seconds off his best to take silver in 7:45.19, pulling away from Australia’s Jack McLoughlin in the closing legs. Wilimovsky is now the 4th fastest American ever and he put up the 7th fastest American performance in history. McLoughlin, who won the 400 free last night, smashed his best by 5 seconds as he took bronze in 7:47.31.

