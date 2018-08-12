2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth and final preliminary session from Tokyo will feature the men’s and women’s 200 back, 50 free and 200 breast, along with timed final heats in the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 free. There will be two early heats of each before the top-seeded heat swims with finals. The finals session will also feature the men’s and women’s 400 medley relay.

Among the highlights this morning (or tonight, depending on where you are) will be a stacked field going head-to-head in the women’s 200 back, with five of the top-six swimmers in the world this year in the lineup. We’ll have Taylor Ruck in heat 1, Kylie Masse and Regan Smith in heat 2, and then Emily Seebohm and Kathleen Baker in heat 3.

The men’s event will be headlined by American Ryan Murphy, who is coming off a very impressive win in the 100. Currently ranked 2nd in the world, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist will be eyeing down Russian Evgeny Rylov‘s time of 1:53.36 from the European Championships done just a few days ago in Glasgow.

The women’s 50 free features the red-hot Cate Campbell, who has a legitimate shot at breaking the world record after swimming the 2nd-fastest 100 of all-time earlier in the meet. The men’s event is highlighted by reigning World Champ Caeleb Dressel and U.S. National Champ Michael Andrew.

The women’s 200 breast will be intriguing with Lilly King looking for the BR double after winning the 100 on day 1, but she’ll have to deal with the likes of Micah Sumrall, Bethany Galat and Melanie Margalis in the prelims who have all been faster than her this year. Despite Galat and King coming in as the top-2 seeds by virtue of their swims last year, Reona Aoki, Sumrall and Satomi Suzuki are all threats for gold as they come in with the 2nd, 4th and 7th fastest times in the world this year.

The men’s event is relatively wide open despite the presence of world record holder Ippei Watanabe, as Josh Prenot has been faster this year and Watanabe was just 10th in the 100. Prenot also didn’t have a great 100 placing 11th, but both are much better at the 200m distance. Watanabe’s Japanese teammate Yasuhiro Koseki, Prenot’s American countryman Andrew Wilson, and Australians Matthew Wilson and Zach Stubblety-Cook will also be factors here.

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 2:07.48, Elizabeth Pelton (USA), 2010

The big guns all easily cruised through the heats in the women’s 200 back, with Regan Smith leading the way in a time of 2:07.86, less than four-tenths off the meet record. Smith on heat 2, and Taylor Ruck and Kathleen Baker sit 2nd and 3rd after cruising to wins in heats 1 and 3.

Kylie Masse and Emily Seebohm advance in 4th and 5th, and Kaylee McKeown and Olivia Smoliga tied for 6th (though Smoliga will be relegated to the B-final). Japan’s Natsumi Sakai registered a season-best for 8th overall.

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 1:54.12, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

Ryan Murphy obliterated the final heat of the men’s 200 back, putting up a time of 1:54.07 that breaks Ryan Lochte‘s 2010 meet record of 1:54.12. That swim lowers Murphy’s season-best from Nationals by .08 (1:54.15).

Austin Katz took out Jacob Pebley head-to-head to solidify his spot in the A-final alongside Murphy, registering a personal best of 1:55.69 to move into 7th in the world rankings. Pebley was 3rd fastest overall in 1:55.95, but will swim the B-final tonight.

The Japanese and Austrlian swimmers cruised through knowing they wouldn’t have a problem advancing, while Canadian Javier Acevedo scored a personal best for an A-final berth in 1:58.74.

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 23.96, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2014

Cate Campbell put up the top time of the women’s 50 free prelims in 24.41, and based on her form at the competition will have a lot left in the tank for the final. Emma McKeon made it an Australian 1-2 with a personal best of 24.47.

Simone Manuel won her heat for the 3rd seed in 24.56, and Taylor Ruck had a solid 24.70 in a tight turnaround after her 200 back.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 21.44, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2014

In a very slow men’s 50 free preliminary, Michael Andrew was the only swimmer sub-22 seconds in 21.83. Caeleb Dressel had a pedestrian 22.17, but it was still good for 2nd overall and well clear of the next best American (Zach Apple, 22.51).

Nathan Adrian was surprisingly a no-show for his heat. And another mild surprise saw no Australians qualify for the A-final.

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

Pan Pac Record: 2:20.69, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2010

Lilly King lowered her season-best time by over two seconds to secure the top seed in the women’s 200 breast in 2:22.41, coming within 0.58 seconds of her personal best from last summer.

Micah Sumrall was 2nd to King in heat 1 with an impressive 2:22.62, giving her the second U.S. spot in the A-final over Bethany Galat (2:23.78). Satomi Suzuki wasn’t far off her season-best for 3rd in 2:23.57.

Olympic finalist Kierra Smith was surprisingly locked out of the A-final as fellow Canadians Kelsey Wog and Sydney Pickrem both managed to be quicker. Smith holds a season-best of 2:23.62, but only managed to go 2:26.01 this morning.

