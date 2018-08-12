Josh Prenot Breaks Pan Pacs Record in 200 Breast Prelims

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the final prelims session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan, the USA’s Josh Prenot swam to a new Pan Pacs Record in 2:08.02. The former mark was a 2:08.36 done by Japanese breaststroke legend Kosuke Kitajima at the 2010 Pan Pacs.

Prenot is the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in this event and the American Record holder. After missing the 2017 World Championships team, he redeemed himself in Irvine to win Nationals with the 2nd fastest time ever done by an American, a 2:07.28. His lifetime best and American Record is a 2:07.17 from 2016. Prenot’s time this morning was just under 2 tenths shy of landing a spot on the 10 fastest American performances list. He currently owns 5 of the 10 fastest swims ever done by an American.

Prenot heads into the final as the top seed by over half a second, with fellow American Andrew Wilson in 2nd with a 2:08.66. Wilson is the 5th fastest American performer ever in this event. Japanese breaststroke stars Yasuhiro Koseki, the 5th fastest 200 breaststroker in history, and Ippei Watanabe, the World Record holder, will also be in the mix for the gold tonight.