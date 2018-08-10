2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 2 finals of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Tonight brings the race for medals in the 100 free, 200 fly, 100 back, and 800 free relay. There are a few good races to look out for, but also keep in mind that the Americans are racing for Worlds spots tonight. The fastest 2 men and women from finals between this meet and U.S. Nationals will advance to Worlds in the individual races. In the 100 free, the 3rd and 4th fastest Americans between finals of Pan Pacs and Nationals will be guaranteed a Worlds spot for the relay, while the 5th and 6th fastest have a good shot of making the team as well.

After closing in on his World Record during prelims, Ryan Murphy will try to break the mark in the 100 back. World Record holder Kathleen Baker and former World Record holder Kylie Masse will go head-to-head in the women’s race. Simone Manuel and Cate Campbell will battle in the 100 free, while Caeleb Dressel races for the win and a Worlds spot in the men’s version of that event.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 FREE

  • Pan Pacs Record: 47.82, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2014
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

  • Pan Pacs Record: 2:05.40, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2006
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 FLY:

  • Pan Pacs Record: 1:53.80, Michael Phelps (USA), 2006
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

  • Pan Pacs Record: 58.29, Kylie Masse (CAN), 2018
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  • Pan Pacs Record: 52.19, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2018
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

39
Steve Nolan

It’s too early for this ish.

26 minutes ago
Joel

For once it’s a good time for watching in Aus. Does it start in 30 minutes ?

16 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

normally it starts for the B Finals at 6 PM Tokyo time , which is now but so far , no live stream has started as yet

13 minutes ago
Zanna

Finals starts in an hour right?

25 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

not really , it should start in about mins form now

18 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

it starts ( according to website of the PanPacs ) at 6 Pm Tokyo time

17 minutes ago
TJSWIMMER

On cbc.ca, it starts at 5:35 (in 30 min.)

13 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

than there is a glitch in what the Pan Pacs official website announced on the schedule section …..

10 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Yeah according to the official meet site it should have started 13 minutes ago

5 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

they messed that one up a bit lol

4 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Are u Readyyyyyyyyyyy guys ? 😜

25 minutes ago
Zanna

Do you ever sleep? haha

24 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

not reallly ….lol

20 minutes ago

