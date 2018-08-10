2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 2 finals of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Tonight brings the race for medals in the 100 free, 200 fly, 100 back, and 800 free relay. There are a few good races to look out for, but also keep in mind that the Americans are racing for Worlds spots tonight. The fastest 2 men and women from finals between this meet and U.S. Nationals will advance to Worlds in the individual races. In the 100 free, the 3rd and 4th fastest Americans between finals of Pan Pacs and Nationals will be guaranteed a Worlds spot for the relay, while the 5th and 6th fastest have a good shot of making the team as well.

After closing in on his World Record during prelims, Ryan Murphy will try to break the mark in the 100 back. World Record holder Kathleen Baker and former World Record holder Kylie Masse will go head-to-head in the women’s race. Simone Manuel and Cate Campbell will battle in the 100 free, while Caeleb Dressel races for the win and a Worlds spot in the men’s version of that event.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Pan Pacs Record: 52.62, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2014

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FREE

Pan Pacs Record: 47.82, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2014

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Pan Pacs Record: 2:05.40, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2006

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Pan Pacs Record: 1:53.80, Michael Phelps (USA), 2006

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

Pan Pacs Record: 58.29, Kylie Masse (CAN), 2018

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Pan Pacs Record: 52.19, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2018

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY