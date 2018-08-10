Dressel Into Worlds in 100 Free: Day 2 US Worlds Roster Update

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel snuck into the World Championships by the skin of his teeth, earning a chance to defend his 2017 World title.

Dressel’s 48.22 displaces Nathan Adrian by .03 for the second Worlds spot. Adrian will still go as a relay swimmer. That was one of only a handful of day 2 Pan Pacs swims faster than the qualifying meet for U.S. swimmers. There were no other changes in the projected Worlds roster, with Zach Harting coming up with a big swim to save his Worlds spot in the 200 fly and Olivia Smoliga hanging on to her 100 back spot.

Adrian’s drop out of Worlds individually makes him eligible for Pan Ams, and the resulting dominoes bump Ryan Held off of that team in the 50 and 100 free.

Clarification on Relay-Only Swimmers

With the relay events now officially settled, we’re getting some questions on the rules regarding relay-only swimmers. FINA rules stipulate that any swimmer entered into Worlds as a relay only swimmer must swim prelims or finals of the relay in which they are entered. If they do not, the relay is disqualified.

Here are the caveats on that:

If a swimmer made a relay event but also a different individual event (say, Simone Manuel, who is the 5th qualifier in the 4×200 free relay but also made the 100 individually) then they are not a relay-only swimmer and are not required to swim that relay in either prelims or finals.

who is the 5th qualifier in the 4×200 free relay but also made the 100 individually) then they are not a relay-only swimmer and are not required to swim that relay in either prelims or finals. If a swimmer is a relay-only swimmer in two different relays (say, Zach Apple, who is the 5th qualifier in the 100 free and 6th qualifier in the 200 free), that relay-only swimmer must only swim either of the two relays at Worlds – he could bow out of one or the other with no penalty.

So for those wondering about the possibility of adding Katie McLaughlin to the women’s 4×200 or Jack Conger to the men’s 4×200: those lineup moves are possible. They would just require (probably) more alternates to swim in prelims to get their required relay-only swim out of the way. Team USA has been burned by alternates before (see: the 2015 Worlds men’s 4×100 free relay), but could opt for that strategy to put forward their best lineup in 2019.

Current relay-only swimmers on the U.S. Worlds roster:

Conor Dwyer (men’s 4×200 free)

Nathan Adrian (men’s 4×100 free)

(men’s 4×100 free) Zach Apple (men’s 4×100 free, men’s 4×200 free)

Jack Levant (men’s 4×200 free)

Michael Chadwick (men’s 4×100 free)

Gabby Deloof (women’s 4×200 free)

Margo Geer (women’s 4×100 free)

Lia Neal (women’s 4×100 free)

Worlds Qualifiers – Day 2 Pan Pacs Events

The following are the top 2 (or top 6 in relay events) based on combined results of Nationals Finals (denoted “Nats”) and Pan Pacs A and B Finals (denoted “Pan Pacs”). Athletes bumped from the team at Pan Pacs are crossed out.

The top 2 in every event earn individual swims at 2019 Worlds. 3rd and 4th in the relay events earn relay swims. 5th and 6th earn prelims relay swims, if roster space allows.

Women

100 free

Simone Manuel, 52.54 (Nats) Mallory Comerford, 52.94 (Pan Pacs) Margo Geer, 53.44 (Nats) Abbey Weitzeil, 53.56 (Nats) Lia Neal, 53.95 (Nats) Allison Schmitt, 54.24 (Nats)

200 fly

Hali Flickinger, 2:06.14 (Nats) Katie Drabot, 2:07.18 (Nats)

100 back

Kathleen Baker, 58.00 (Nats) Olivia Smoliga, 58.75 (Nats)

Men

100 free

Blake Pieroni, 48.08 (Nats) Caeleb Dressel, 48.22 (Pan Pacs) Nathan Adrian, 48.25 (Nats) Townley Haas, 48.30 (Nats) Zach Apple, 48.34 (Nats) Michael Chadwick, 48.44 (Nats)

200 fly

Justin Wright, 1:54.63 (Nats) Zach Harting, 1:55.05 (Pan Pacs)

100 back

Ryan Murphy, 51.94 (Pan Pacs) Matt Grevers, 52.55 (Nats)

Full projected 2019 Rosters

As we did during Nationals, we’ll continue tracking projected rosters. Be aware that we’re updating these rosters as the meet progresses, so nothing here is official or finalized until the end of the meet. The italicized names are in line for spots based on Nationals results. As athletes lock in their roster spots, we’ll remove the italics from their names and events. Events in (parentheses) remain unofficial, pending Pan Pacs results.

Our embedded spreadsheet sometimes takes a few minutes after publishing to appear correctly on this page, even though we’ve already made the document public. If the sheet says permissions aren’t enabled, wait a few minutes for the embedded document to connect correctly.

Women

Men