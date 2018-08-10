Haas Anchors U.S. To Gold In 1:43.78, 3rd-Fastest Split In History

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Meet site
- Psych Sheet
- Start Lists
- Meet Results
With his back against the wall, Townley Haas produced one of the fastest relay legs of all-time to give the American men the gold in the 800 free relay at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo.
With the Australians holding a 1.4-second lead heading into the anchor leg, Haas ran down Jack Cartwright to give the U.S. the win in a time of 7:04.36, edging out the Aussies who were 7:04.70 for silver. Haas split 1:43.78, the 3rd-fastest flying start in history, to get the job done.
Cartwright (1:45.52) ended up having the 4th-fastest leg in the entire field, with Fernando Scheffer of Brazil (1:44.87) and Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan (1:45.31) 2nd and 3rd fastest.
Sun Yang holds the fastest split of all-time in 1:43.16, done at the 2013 World Championships when he anchored the Chinese team to a surprise bronze medal. Yannick Agnel split 1:43.24 at the 2012 Olympic Games during his peak, and James Guy‘s 1:43.80 anchor last summer was the only other sub-1:44 leg prior to Haas’ swim tonight.
Haas had previously produced a 1:44.14 leg at the 2016 Olympic Games which tied for the 5th fastest in history with Aussie great Ian Thorpe at the time. With Guy’s swim last year and now this 1:43.78, that now ranks in a tie for 8th all-time. Check out the top-10 splits of all-time below:
Fastest 4×200 Free Splits In History (No Lead-offs)
- Sun Yang, 1:43.16 – 2013 World Championships
- Yannick Agnel, 1:43.24 – 2012 Olympic Games
- Townley Haas, 1:43.78 – 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- James Guy, 1:43.80 – 2017 World Championships
- Michael Phelps, 1:44.05 – 2012 Olympic Games
- Filippo Magnini, 1:44.12 – 2008 Olympic Games
- Ricky Berens, 1:44.13 – 2009 World Championships
- Ian Thorpe – 2001 Worlds / Townley Haas – 2016 Olympics, 1:44.14
- –
- Aleksandr Sukhorukov, 1:44.15 – 2009 World Championships
Editor’s Note: There’s no definitive ranking on splits, this list is based on our research.
He will go 1:44 at Worlds next year
hopefully individually and not just on the relay.
Fernando Sheffer of Brazil (2nd leg) 1:44:87 – 2nd faster leg split.
Thanks, updated.
I know the article says no lead-offs in the list of fastest splits, but the fastest relay split ever is Biedermann’s 1:42.81 lead-off in Rome. Fun fact.
Yep! Phelps’ 1:43.31 lead-off in Beijing is another one that would rank up there if we included lead-offs.