After Day 2 of Pan Pacs How Do European Championships Stack Up?

As is tradition when two major meets are lined up against each other in the swimming calendar, after 2 days of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, we have enough results to start comparing times from one meet to those of the other.

Yes, we know that there’s a lot more countries in Europe than at Pan Pacs, and yes we know it’s not a perfect comparison, but the population of the Pan Pacs nations are way bigger (thanks, China), and are you telling me you DON’T want us to do the comparison? Didn’t think so.

The comparison lines up a tale of two meets.

Men’s Medal Table, Meet vs. Meet, After Day 2

Men’s Gold Silver Bronze Total Pan Pacs 4 3 3 10 Euros 4 5 6 15

Women’s Medal Table, Meet vs. Meet, After Day 2

Women’s Gold Silver Bronze Total Pan Pacs 7 4 4 15 Euros 1 4 4 9

In the men’s table, the two meets head-to-head would be even in gold medals, but Europe has a significant advantage in total medals. That includes two events (1500 free, 100 breast) that would be a hypothetical European sweep. That’s even with the 3rd-fastest European breaststroker in prelims, Britain’s Ross Murdoch, being bumped because he was also 3rd-fastest of his country.

In the women’s events, however, the Pan Paquers would win a hypoethcial 7 out of the 8 events they’ve raced so far, including a relay sweep in the 800.

These results sort of align more closely with “who’s swimming well” than maybe an overall critique of quality of the two regions. The European men, started with the Peaty World Record in the 100 breast, performed extremely well as a group at their meet, while the Pan Pacs men, especially the Americans, haven’t.

The Pan Pacs women, however, have done lots of best times and championship records (Ruck, Ledecky; and Ikee is also swimming well), while many of the female European stars were ‘off’ this year – Belmonte didn’t swim, Hosszu is under trained because of conflicts in her personal life, Sjostrom injured her thumb but wasn’t swimming at top form anyway.

In the combined medals table of men and women, it would be a tie of 24 medals each were it not for the extra bronze on the Cartwright/Dressel tie in the 100 free. Pan Pacs would still have more gold medals, however, on an 11-5 margin.

The big takeaway is that the attempts at the US vs. Australia/Europe Duel in the Pool meets were the wrong matchup. A made-for-TV, Pan Pacs vs. Euros, would be a way more competitive meet, and could draw a ton of interest.

Top 3 Times, Euros + Pan Pacs Combined

Men’s 100 free

Kyle Chalmers, Australia, 48.00 Alessandro Miressi, Italy, 48.01 (TIE) Jack Cartwright, Australia/Caeleb Dressel, USA, 48.22

Men’s 200 free

Duncan Scott, GBR, 1:45.34 Townley Haas, USA, 1:45.56 Andrew Seliskar, USA, 1:45.74

Men’s 1500 free

Florian Wellbrock, Germany, 14:36.15 Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine, 14:36.88 Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, 14:42.85

Men’s 100 back

Ryan Murphy, USA, 51.94 Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia, 52.53 Evgeny Rylov, Russia, 52.74

Men’s 100 breast

Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 57.10 (World Record) James Wilby, Great Britain, 58.64 Anton Chupkov, Russia, 59.06

Men’s 200 fly

Kristof Milak, Hungary, 1:52.79 Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:54.34 Tamas Kendedresi, Hungary, 1:54.36

Men’s 400 IM

Chase Kalisz, USA, 4:07.95 David Verraszto, Hungary, 4:10.65 Max Litchfield, Great Britain, 4:11.00

Men’s 800 free relay

USA, 7:04.36 Australia, 7:04.70 Great Britain, 7:05.32

Women’s 100 free

Cate Campbell, Australia, 52.03 Simone Manuel, USA, 52.66 Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 52.93

Women’s 200 free

Taylor Ruck, Canada, 1:54.44 Rikako Ikee, Japan, 1:54.85 Charlotte Bonnet, France, 1:54.95

Women’s 800 free

Katie Lededcky, USA, 8:09.13 Simona Quadarella, Italy, 8:16.45 Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 8:17.07

Women’s 100 back

Kylie Masse, Canada, 58.61 Emily Seebohm, Australia, 58.72 Kathleen Baker, USA, 58.83

W0men’s 100 breast

Lilly King, USA, 1:05.44 Yulia Efimova, Russia, 1:05.53 Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania, 1:06.26

Women’s 200 fly

Boglarka Kapas, Hungary, 2:07.13 Svetlana Chimrova, Russia, 2:07.33 Hali Flickinger, USA, 2:07.35

Women’s 400 IM

Yui Ohashi, Japan, 4:33.77 Fantine Lesaffre, France, 4:34.17 Ilaria Cusinato, Italy, 4:35.05

Women’s 800 free relay

Australia, 7:44.12 USA, 7:44.37 Canada, 7:47.28

Mixed Medley Relay