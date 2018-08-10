Ryan Murphy Hits 51.9, Breaks Pan Pac Meet Record In 100 Back

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Ryan Murphy broke his own Pan Pacific Championship Record and tied the 3rd fastest swim of all-time as he won gold in the men’s 100 back in Tokyo.

The world record holder with his 51.85 from the 2016 Olympic Games, Murphy had clocked a 52.19 in the morning prelims to lower the meet record by over seven-tenths and had his sights set on a possible WR tonight.

He was out .02 under record pace at the 50, flipping in 25.11, and just fell off it coming home to touch in that 51.94, just .09 outside of his record. The 51.94 ties with American legend Aaron Peirsol for the 3rd fastest performance in history, as Peirsol set the world record back in 2009 in that time. Only Murphy and Xu Jiayu of China (51.86) have ever been faster.

Fastest Performances Ever 1 Ryan Murphy 51.85 2 Xu Jiayu 51.86 3 Aaron Peirsol 51.94 3 Ryan Murphy 51.94 5 Ryan Murphy 51.97 6 Matt Grevers 52.08 7 Camille Lacourt 52.11 7 Mitch Larkin 52.11 9 David Plummer 52.12 10 Matt Grevers 52.16

Murphy now owns three of the five fastest performances in history, and three of the five swims ever sub-52. In addition to his world record leading off the medley relay in Rio, he won the gold medal individually in a time of 51.97 there as well.