MAAC to Host 2018-2019 Swimming & Diving Championship at Erie CC

As part of the chorus of mid-major conferences looking outside of its member institutions to find grander facilities to host their conference championship meet, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will host their 2018-2019 men’s and women’s conference swimming & diving championship meets at Erie Community College in BUffalo, New York. This will be the 9th-straight season that LECC has hosted the event, making every season since the 2009-2010 year, where Loyola College hosted the event in Baltimore. Loyola College is no longer a member of the conference.

The Rider men are riding a streak of 7-consecutive conference title – with the streak beginning when the 2011 champions Loyola left to join the Patriot League.

The Fairfield women won their title in 2018, which broke an 8-year streak by Marist. Fairfield won the meet on the strength of a very young team, with 72% of their poinits being scored by freshmen.

Erie Community College has an 8-lane, 50-meter indoor pool and a separate 45-foot by 25-yard diving/warmup pool.

2018 MAAC Swimming & Diving Championships

Erie Community College

Buffalo, NY

February 14-17, 2018

Men’s Standings Women’s Standings 1. Rider 718 1. Fairfield 718 2. Marist 668 2. Marist 658 3. Bryant 538.5 3. Iona 482 4. Canisius 413.5 4. Canisius 481 5. Iona 377 5. Rider 421 6. Saint Peter’s 270 6. Niagara 284 7. Monmouth 166 7. Siena 218 8. Fairfield 163 8. Monmouth 175 9. Niagara 161 9. Manhattan 152 10. Manhattan 150 10. Saint Peter’s 74

Awards:

Most Outstanding Male Swimmer: Zachary Molloy, Rider

Most Outstanding Female Swimmer: Sara Ostensen, Fairfield

Men’s Swimming Rookie of the Meet: Matthew Mays, Bryant

Women’s Swimming Rookie of the Meet: Sara Ostensen, Fairfield

Most Outstanding Male Diver: Travis Wright, Canisius

Most Outstanding Female Diver: Breanne Hatter, Rider

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Steve Fletcher, Rider

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Bruno, Fairfield

Diving Coach of the Year: Ian O’Rourke, Canisius