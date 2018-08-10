MAAC to Host 2018-2019 Swimming & Diving Championship at Erie CC

As part of the chorus of mid-major conferences looking outside of its member institutions to find grander facilities to host their conference championship meet, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will host their 2018-2019 men’s and women’s conference swimming & diving championship meets at Erie Community College in BUffalo, New York. This will be the 9th-straight season that LECC has hosted the event, making every season since the 2009-2010 year, where Loyola College hosted the event in Baltimore. Loyola College is no longer a member of the conference.
The Rider men are riding a streak of 7-consecutive conference title – with the streak beginning when the 2011 champions Loyola left to join the Patriot League.
The Fairfield women won their title in 2018, which broke an 8-year streak by Marist. Fairfield won the meet on the strength of a very young team, with 72% of their poinits being scored by freshmen.
Erie Community College has an 8-lane, 50-meter indoor pool and a separate 45-foot by 25-yard diving/warmup pool.
2018 MAAC Swimming & Diving Championships
Erie Community College
Buffalo, NY
February 14-17, 2018
|Men’s Standings
|Women’s Standings
|1. Rider
|718
|1. Fairfield
|718
|2. Marist
|668
|2. Marist
|658
|3. Bryant
|538.5
|3. Iona
|482
|4. Canisius
|413.5
|4. Canisius
|481
|5. Iona
|377
|5. Rider
|421
|6. Saint Peter’s
|270
|6. Niagara
|284
|7. Monmouth
|166
|7. Siena
|218
|8. Fairfield
|163
|8. Monmouth
|175
|9. Niagara
|161
|9. Manhattan
|152
|10. Manhattan
|150
|10. Saint Peter’s
|74
Awards:
Most Outstanding Male Swimmer: Zachary Molloy, Rider
Most Outstanding Female Swimmer: Sara Ostensen, Fairfield
Men’s Swimming Rookie of the Meet: Matthew Mays, Bryant
Women’s Swimming Rookie of the Meet: Sara Ostensen, Fairfield
Most Outstanding Male Diver: Travis Wright, Canisius
Most Outstanding Female Diver: Breanne Hatter, Rider
Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Steve Fletcher, Rider
Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Bruno, Fairfield
Diving Coach of the Year: Ian O’Rourke, Canisius
