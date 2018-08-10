Ryan Murphy Obliterates Pan Pacs 100 Back Meet Record in 52.19

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Consider the men’s 100 back world record to be very much in sight Friday night for Ryan Murphy, who broke the Pan Pacs meet record in impressive fashion in prelims Friday morning.

Murphy split 25.34/26.85 for his final time of 52.19, well under Matt Grevers‘ previous meet record of 52.91, set in 2014. Grevers, the No. 2 qualifier out of prelims Friday, was over a full second behind Murphy in 53.27. Ryosuke Irie was third in 53.68, and Michael Andrew and Justin Ress were next in a tie at 53.69, and will both swim in the B-final.

Murphy is the current world record holder in 51.85, and was 52.51 at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships two weeks ago when he swept all three backstroke races. His 52.19 is the 11th-fastest performance off all-time, just behind his own No. 10 all-time performance of 52.18.

Top 10 all-time performances, if you’re curious: