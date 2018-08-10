Ryan Murphy Obliterates Pan Pacs 100 Back Meet Record in 52.19

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Consider the men’s 100 back world record to be very much in sight Friday night for Ryan Murphy, who broke the Pan Pacs meet record in impressive fashion in  prelims Friday morning.

Murphy split 25.34/26.85 for his final time of 52.19, well under Matt Grevers‘ previous meet record of 52.91, set in 2014. Grevers, the No. 2 qualifier out of prelims Friday, was over a full second behind Murphy in 53.27. Ryosuke Irie was third in 53.68, and Michael Andrew and Justin Ress were next in a tie at 53.69, and will both swim in the B-final.

Murphy is the current world record holder in 51.85, and was 52.51 at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships two weeks ago when he swept all three backstroke races. His 52.19 is the 11th-fastest performance off all-time, just behind his own No. 10 all-time performance of 52.18.

Top 10 all-time performances, if you’re curious:

Fastest Performances Ever: Men’s 100 back
1 Ryan Murphy 51.85
2 Xu Jiayu 51.86
3 Aaron Peirsol 51.94
4 Ryan Murphy 51.97
5 Matt Grevers 52.08
6 Camille Lacourt 52.11
7 Mitch Larkin 52.11
8 David Plummer 52.12
9 Matt Grevers 52.16
10 Ryan Murphy 52.18

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swamfan

Decision to put Baker instead of Murphy in backstroke and Michael Andrew instead of King is looking even more suspect now! You win some you lose some

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
running start to touch backstroke flags

Anyone have a list of top ten times?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Torrey Hart

just added it to the article

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Verram

Wow that’s how the girls should split their race in the women’s 100 free if they want to win

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!