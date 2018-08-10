SwimSwam Pulse: Seliskar Most Surprising U.S. Champ, 37% Say

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who the most surprising U.S. National champion was:

RESULTS

Question: Who was the most surprising U.S. National Champion?



37% of voters found Andrew Seliskar to be the most surprising U.S. National champ.

Of the four choices, Seliskar was the only one who was better-known for an event other than the one he won. Seliskar has typically been a 200/400 IMer thoughout his college career, though he crossed over into breaststroke this past season. His foray into freestyle came after a big 800 free relay split in the college season, and beat a very tough field of freestyle specialists. (Seliskar backed up his win with a silver medal in the event at Pan Pacs).

Justin Wright took home 31% of the vote. He was a solid 200 fly contender, but behind several much bigger names: Olympians Jack Conger and Chase Kalisz along with perennial contender Pace Clark.

Ally McHugh won the 400 IM, beating last year’s National champ Leah Smith and Olympian Melanie Margalis. She got 22.3% of the vote, and just 9.4% went to Michael Andrew, who upset the U.S.’s current star Caeleb Dressel, though Andrew was already known as a pretty stout 50 stroke specialist.

