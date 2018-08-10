Kylie Masse Takes Down Pan Pacs 100 Back Meet Record in 58.29

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canada’s Kylie Masse took over half a second off the Pan Pacific Championship meet record Friday morning, becoming the top qualifier for finals.

Masse split 28.27/30.03 for a final time of 58.29, way under Emily Seebohm‘s previous record of 58.84 from 2014. Masse, the former world record holder, will go head-to-head with No. 2 qualifier and current world record holder Kathleen Baker, who was 58.41, Friday night. Seebohm was third out of prelims with a 58.79, also under her previous record, and 16-year-old Regan Smith was fourth in 59.27.

Masse’s performance was the tenth-fastest of all-time, and she owns five of the ten fastest swims in history.

Baker set her world record of 58.00 at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships two weeks ago; Masse’s prior world record stood at 58.10.