Kylie Masse Takes Down Pan Pacs 100 Back Meet Record in 58.29

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Meet site
- Psych Sheet
- Start Lists
- Meet Results
Canada’s Kylie Masse took over half a second off the Pan Pacific Championship meet record Friday morning, becoming the top qualifier for finals.
Masse split 28.27/30.03 for a final time of 58.29, way under Emily Seebohm‘s previous record of 58.84 from 2014. Masse, the former world record holder, will go head-to-head with No. 2 qualifier and current world record holder Kathleen Baker, who was 58.41, Friday night. Seebohm was third out of prelims with a 58.79, also under her previous record, and 16-year-old Regan Smith was fourth in 59.27.
Masse’s performance was the tenth-fastest of all-time, and she owns five of the ten fastest swims in history.
Baker set her world record of 58.00 at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships two weeks ago; Masse’s prior world record stood at 58.10.
|
Fastest Performances Ever: Women’s 100 Back
|1
|Kathleen Baker
|58.00
|2
|Kylie Masse
|58.10
|3
|Gemma Spoffort
|58.12
|4
|Anastasia Fesikova
|58.18
|5
|Kylie Masse
|58.18
|6
|Kylie Masse
|58.21
|7
|Kylie Masse
|58.22
|8
|Emily Seebohm
|58.23
|9
|Emily Seebohm
|58.26
|10
|Kylie Masse
|58.29
Leave a Reply