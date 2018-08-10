Kylie Masse Takes Down Pan Pacs 100 Back Meet Record in 58.29

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canada’s Kylie Masse took over half a second off the Pan Pacific Championship meet record Friday morning, becoming the top qualifier for finals.

Masse split 28.27/30.03 for a final time of 58.29, way under Emily Seebohm‘s previous record of 58.84 from 2014. Masse, the former world record holder, will go head-to-head with No. 2 qualifier and current world record holder Kathleen Baker, who was 58.41, Friday night. Seebohm was third out of prelims with a 58.79, also under her previous record, and 16-year-old Regan Smith was fourth in 59.27.

Masse’s performance was the tenth-fastest of all-time, and she owns five of the ten fastest swims in history.

Baker set her world record of 58.00 at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships two weeks ago; Masse’s prior world record stood at 58.10.

 

Fastest Performances Ever: Women’s 100 Back
1 Kathleen Baker 58.00
2 Kylie Masse 58.10
3 Gemma Spoffort 58.12
4 Anastasia Fesikova 58.18
5 Kylie Masse 58.18
6 Kylie Masse 58.21
7 Kylie Masse 58.22
8 Emily Seebohm 58.23
9 Emily Seebohm 58.26
10 Kylie Masse 58.29

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!