James Guy Rips 1:43.80 Relay Split, Third-Fastest Ever

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

James Guy can swim butterfly pretty well, and he can rip off a blazing fast 4×200 free relay split when Great Britain needs him to, as well. In tonight’s finals, Guy jumped into the water with the USA in the lead, but quickly made up the gap and anchored Great Britain to gold with a stunning 1:43.80. That split is one of the fastest ever, putting him behind only Sun Yang and Yannick Agnel (not counting lead-off times).

Obviously these are not official, but based on our research, here’s the five fastest 4×200 relay splits ever:

Sun Yang – 1:43.16 – Barcelona, 2013

Yannick Angel – 1:43.24 – London, 2012

James Guy – 1:43.80 – Budapest, 2017

Michael Phelps – 1:44.05 – London, 2012

Filippo Magnini – 1:44.12 – Beijing, 2008

Tonight’s split by Guy was much faster than the 1:45.36 he swam while placing 5th in the individual event earlier this week, even taking into account the fact that he had a flying start tonight. It also marks the second consecutive world championships where Great Britain relied on Guy’s anchor leg to secure the top spot on the podium in this event.

Guy will most likely swim fly for Great Britain’s 4×100 medley relay, where they will need another big split from him if they have any chance of running down the USA for another gold medal to cap off the meet.