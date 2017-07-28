2017 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 6 finals of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Tonight we’ll see finals of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll also see semifinals of the women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, and women’s 50 fly.

World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) will aim to lower her 51.71 from the leadoff leg of the 400 free relay earlier in the meet, while Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford will try and get 2 on the podium for Team USA. Sjostrom will return to the pool later in the session for semifinals of the 50 fly, another event in which she’s the World Record holder. Caeleb Dressel (USA) will also take on a double tonight, as he’s swimming both the 50 free semifinals and 100 fly semifinals. China’s Xu Jiayu, who became the first Chinese man to win 100 back gold at Worlds earlier in the meet, will battle with Olympic champ Ryan Murphy (USA) and Russia’s Evgeny Rylov in the 200 back final.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 51.71, 2017

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 51.71, 2017

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 52.70, 2016

In one of the most stacked races we’ll see this week, newly-minted world record holder Sasrah Sjostrom stormed out to the lead and was under the world record mark at the 50. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel started closing on Sjostrom over the second lap, and powered ahead in the final few strokes to touch out Sjostrom and take the gold medal in a new American Record time of 52.27.

Sjostrom finished in 52.31, exactly six-tenths off of the world record time she set leading off Sweden’s 4×100 free relay earlier this week. Denmark’s Pernille Blume was a few-tenths behind the two leaders, touching in 52.69. Mallory Comerford, who had set the American Record leading off the USA’s relay, couldn’t quite match her time either, and touched fourth in 52.77.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 2012 Olympic gold medalist, and Penny Oleksiak, who tied Manuel for gold last year, finished 5th and 6th, at 52.78 and 52.94 respectively. The two Aussies, Bronte Campbell (2015 world champion in this event) and Emma McKeon touched in 53.18 and 53.21 to round out the field.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 1:55.15, 2017

Evgeny Rylov looked like he was shot out of a rocket. He turned first at the 50, with Xu Jiayu just behind him, but Rylov really separated from the field at the 100, turning at 54.50 and having well over a second between him and the rest of the field. The pace didn’t look sustainable, and Ryan Murphy began to close on Rylov the final 50. But the American ran out of room, and Rylov hung on to win in 1:53.61. Murphy took 2nd in 1:54.21, with teammate Jacob Pebley surging in grab 3rd in 1:55.06.

Another Russian, Kliment Kolesnikov picked up 4th with a new junior world world record (1:55.14), while Xu ended up 5th in 1:55.26. Peter Bernek, Ryosuke Irie, and Danas Rapsys placed 6th-8th.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012

Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.76, 2013

Junior World Record: Daria Ustinova, 2:07.29, 2015

TOP 8:

MEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Junior World Record: Viktoria Gunes, 2:19.64, 2015

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

Junior World Record: Kristaf Milak, 51.23, 2017

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 25.50, 2016

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Ippei Watanabe , 2:06.67, 2016

, 2:06.67, 2016 Championship Record: Anton Chupkov , 2:07.14, 2017

, 2:07.14, 2017 Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 2:08.71, 2017

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009

Championship Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009

Junior World Record: USA, 7:13.76, 2015