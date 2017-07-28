2017 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Swimmers are gearing up for day 6 finals of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Tonight we’ll see finals of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll also see semifinals of the women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, and women’s 50 fly.
World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) will aim to lower her 51.71 from the leadoff leg of the 400 free relay earlier in the meet, while Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford will try and get 2 on the podium for Team USA. Sjostrom will return to the pool later in the session for semifinals of the 50 fly, another event in which she’s the World Record holder. Caeleb Dressel (USA) will also take on a double tonight, as he’s swimming both the 50 free semifinals and 100 fly semifinals. China’s Xu Jiayu, who became the first Chinese man to win 100 back gold at Worlds earlier in the meet, will battle with Olympic champ Ryan Murphy (USA) and Russia’s Evgeny Rylov in the 200 back final.
For a full preview of tonight’s events, click here.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 51.71, 2017
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 51.71, 2017
- Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 52.70, 2016
- GOLD: Simone Manuel, USA, 52.27
- SILVER: Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 52.31
- BRONZE: Pernille Blume, DEN, 52.69
In one of the most stacked races we’ll see this week, newly-minted world record holder Sasrah Sjostrom stormed out to the lead and was under the world record mark at the 50. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel started closing on Sjostrom over the second lap, and powered ahead in the final few strokes to touch out Sjostrom and take the gold medal in a new American Record time of 52.27.
Sjostrom finished in 52.31, exactly six-tenths off of the world record time she set leading off Sweden’s 4×100 free relay earlier this week. Denmark’s Pernille Blume was a few-tenths behind the two leaders, touching in 52.69. Mallory Comerford, who had set the American Record leading off the USA’s relay, couldn’t quite match her time either, and touched fourth in 52.77.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 2012 Olympic gold medalist, and Penny Oleksiak, who tied Manuel for gold last year, finished 5th and 6th, at 52.78 and 52.94 respectively. The two Aussies, Bronte Campbell (2015 world champion in this event) and Emma McKeon touched in 53.18 and 53.21 to round out the field.
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 1:55.15, 2017
- GOLD: Rylov, RUS,
- SILVER: Ryan Murphy, USA
- BRONZE: Jacob Pebley, USA
Evgeny Rylov looked like he was shot out of a rocket. He turned first at the 50, with Xu Jiayu just behind him, but Rylov really separated from the field at the 100, turning at 54.50 and having well over a second between him and the rest of the field. The pace didn’t look sustainable, and Ryan Murphy began to close on Rylov the final 50. But the American ran out of room, and Rylov hung on to win in 1:53.61. Murphy took 2nd in 1:54.21, with teammate Jacob Pebley surging in grab 3rd in 1:55.06.
Another Russian, Kliment Kolesnikov picked up 4th with a new junior world world record (1:55.14), while Xu ended up 5th in 1:55.26. Peter Bernek, Ryosuke Irie, and Danas Rapsys placed 6th-8th.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
- Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.76, 2013
- Junior World Record: Daria Ustinova, 2:07.29, 2015
TOP 8:
MEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
- Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
- Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
- Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
- Junior World Record: Viktoria Gunes, 2:19.64, 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kristaf Milak, 51.23, 2017
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 25.50, 2016
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2016
- Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, 2:07.14, 2017
- Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 2:08.71, 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009
- Championship Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009
- Junior World Record: USA, 7:13.76, 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
