2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 5 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary brings competitiong in the finals of the men’s 200 IM, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, women’s 200 fly, and women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Swimmers will also compete in the semifinals of the women’s 100 free, men’s and women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 back.

World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom is back in action tonight in the 100 free. Earlier in the meet, she put up the first sub-52 swim in history on the 400 free relay leadoff, setting the record at a blistering 51.71. Japanese breaststroker Ippei Watanabe will also swim in his signature event tonight, as he’s the current World Record holder in the 200 breast.

Americans Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz will look to win their first ever individual world titles tonight. Kalisz will be up against Japanese superstars Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto, while Dressel will square off with fellow American sprint champion Nathan Adrian, Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, and France’s Mehdy Metella.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 1:57.54, 2017

Heading into tonight’s final, the Americans had won the last 7 straight World Championships golds in this event on the backs of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Tonight, Chase Kalisz made it 8 straight for the Americans, holding off Japanese IM star Kosuke Hagino to win it in 1:55.56. Hagino held the lead through the front half as expected, but Kalisz roared to a 32.63 breaststroke split to go by him and never looked back.

China’s Wang Shun (1:56.28) ran down Great Britain’s Max Litchfield (1:56.86) for the bronze, but Litchfield was able to chase down Japan’s Daiya Seto (1:56.97) for 4th. China’s Qin Haiyang wound up 6th in 1:57.06, taking nearly half a second off his own Junior World Record.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , 51.71, 2017

, 51.71, 2017 Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , 51.71, 2017

, 51.71, 2017 Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 52.70, 2016

TOP 8:

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009

Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009

Junior World Record: Kyle Chalmers, 47.58, 2016

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009

Championship Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009

Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 27.49, 2016

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ippei Watanabe , 2:06.67, 2017

, 2:06.67, 2017 Championship Record: Daniel Gyurta, 2:07.23, 2013

Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 2:08.71, 2017

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige, 2:01.81, 2009

Championship Record: Jessicah Schipper, 2:03.41. 2009

Junior World Record: Suzaka Hasegawa, 2:06.29, 2017

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Junior World Record: Viktoria Gunes, 2:19.64, 2015

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 1:55.49, 2017

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009

Championship Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009

Junior World Record: Australia, 7:56.68, 2015