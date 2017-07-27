2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 5 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary brings competitiong in the finals of the men’s 200 IM, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, women’s 200 fly, and women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Swimmers will also compete in the semifinals of the women’s 100 free, men’s and women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 back.

World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom is back in action tonight in the 100 free. Earlier in the meet, she put up the first sub-52 swim in history on the 400 free relay leadoff, setting the record at a blistering 51.71. Japanese breaststroker Ippei Watanabe will also swim in his signature event tonight, as he’s the current World Record holder in the 200 breast.

Americans Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz will look to win their first ever individual world titles tonight. Kalisz will be up against Japanese superstars Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto, while Dressel will square off with fellow American sprint champion Nathan Adrian, Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, and France’s Mehdy Metella.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 1:57.54, 2017
  1. GOLD: Chase Kalisz, USA, 1:55.56
  2. SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 1:56.01
  3. BRONZE: Wang Shun, CHN, 1:56.28

Heading into tonight’s final, the Americans had won the last 7 straight World Championships golds in this event on the backs of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Tonight, Chase Kalisz made it 8 straight for the Americans, holding off Japanese IM star Kosuke Hagino to win it in 1:55.56. Hagino held the lead through the front half as expected, but Kalisz roared to a 32.63 breaststroke split to go by him and never looked back.

China’s Wang Shun (1:56.28) ran down Great Britain’s Max Litchfield (1:56.86) for the bronze, but Litchfield was able to chase down Japan’s Daiya Seto (1:56.97) for 4th. China’s Qin Haiyang wound up 6th in 1:57.06, taking nearly half a second off his own Junior World Record.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

TOP 8:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)- 52.44
  2. Simone Manuel (USA)- 52.69
  3. Mallory Comerford (USA)- 52.85
  4. Pernille Blume (DEN)- 52.99
  5. Bronte Campbell (AUS)- 53.04
  6. Penny Oleksiak (CAN)- 53.05
  7. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED)- 53.09
  8. Emma McKeon (AUS)- 53.20

 

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
  • Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kyle Chalmers, 47.58, 2016
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
  • Championship Record: Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 27.49, 2016
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2017
  • Championship Record: Daniel Gyurta, 2:07.23, 2013
  • Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 2:08.71, 2017

TOP 8:

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Liu Zige, 2:01.81, 2009
  • Championship Record: Jessicah Schipper, 2:03.41. 2009
  • Junior World Record: Suzaka Hasegawa, 2:06.29, 2017
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
  • Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
  • Junior World Record: Viktoria Gunes, 2:19.64, 2015

TOP 8:

 

MEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 1:55.49, 2017

TOP 8:

 

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009
  • Championship Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Australia, 7:56.68, 2015
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

Friuti

Just in case anyone needs it later: http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Vote Up170Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 53 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

lol well done

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
47 minutes 1 second ago
Friuti

Beat ya to it my friend =)

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 56 seconds ago
Curios

Super stoked for tonight's 100 free finals! Everybody is so packed together, but you gotta think that dressel might have a mental advantage over everyone, knowing what he can do. It's gonna be fast.

Poll

UP: winner goes under 47.35
DOWN: winner goes over 47.35

Poll

UP: winner goes under 47.35
DOWN: winner goes over 47.35

Vote Up40-12Vote Down Reply
57 minutes 47 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Winner goes around 47.1-47.2

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
swimfish87

pleas dose anyone have a link to watch live.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
56 minutes 32 seconds ago
Ger

http://cricfree.sc/euro-sports-1-live-stream

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 36 seconds ago
