Watch Caeleb Dressel’s American Record, 100 Free Gold, in Budapest (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel established a new American record in the 100m freestyle on Thursday night in Budapest, as he won the gold medal with a lightning-quick 47.17. Dressel was out in 22.3, back in 24.8, just stunning the field. Behind him, teammate Nathan Adrian slipped past France’s Mehdy Metella to earn the silver medal, 47.87 to 47.89.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
  • Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 46.91, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kyle Chalmers, 47.58, 2016
  1. GOLD: Caeleb Dressel, USA, 47.17
  2. SILVER: Nathan Adrian, USA, 47.87
  3. BRONZE: Mehdy Metella, FRAN, 47.89

Caeleb Dressel flipped in a blistering 22.31 to lead at the 50. When it looked like the field might have a chance to come back on him, Dressel put his head down into the finish with no breath in the last 15 meters to win it in and American Record time of 47.17. Teammate Nathan Adrian (47.87) ran down France’s Mehdy Metella (47.89) to give the USA the 1-2 punch.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy was out in a quick 22.56 at the 50-mark, but faded slightly on the back half to take 4th in 47.92. He was the only man off the podium to break 48, as Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (48.11) and Brazil’s Marcelo Chierighini (48.11) tied to round out the top 5.

pvdh

“Lets see if he can even replicate that 47.26 after 3 rounds of 100 free”

1 hour 13 minutes ago
HURRICANE

On a total non-swimming related side note, does anyone know whats going on with his tattoo? It seems to have significantly “faded” just recently

49 minutes 28 seconds ago
musty

He’s in the process of getting it removed. Idk why

47 minutes ago
AvidSwimFan

At nationals, he said he’s having it taken out, and replacing it with something else.

42 minutes 46 seconds ago
Swimmer

Faded and redone by a different artist (the one that did his rings)

17 minutes 12 seconds ago
lilaswimmer

lol rowdy… what we would do without him?

47 minutes 11 seconds ago
Don\'t Worry About it

Be much happier watching swimming

36 minutes 56 seconds ago
