The United States won a tighter-than-expected 4×200 free relay on Thursday night in Budapest. Leah Smith led off with her first sub-1:56 to put the Americans out front, but China’s middle two legs kept even with USA’s Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis. Anchor Katie Ledecky held off a 1:55-mid anchor from China’s Li Bingjie and the US claimed the gold. China took silver, and Australia snuck past Russia for the bronze.
Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:
Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009
- Championship Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009
- Junior World Record: Australia, 7:56.68, 2015
- GOLD: USA – 7:43.39
- SILVER: CHN – 7:44.96
- BRONZE: AUS – 7:48.51
Leah Smith led off for the Americans in a personal best 1:55.97, making her the 6th American women ever to break the 1:56-barrier. Mallory Comerford (1:56.92) and Melanie Margalis (1:56.48) took over the middle legs of the relay as they battled down the stretch with China and Russia. It was a very tight race with China going into the final leg, but Katie Ledecky took off with a 1:54.02 split to help the Americans strike gold again.
China wound up with silver as Li Bingjie anchored in 1:55.46. The Russians got off to a great start with Veronika Popova’s 1:55.95 leadoff split, but the Australians were able to run them down for bronze with Emma McKeon (1:56.26) and Ariarne Titmus (1:56.61) giving them a pair of 1:56s on the 2nd and 4th legs respectively.
6 Comments on "Watch USA Women Win 4×200 Free Gold in Budapest (Race Video)"
Comparative splits for several of the fastest relays ever:
World record from Rome 2009: China 7:42.08
Yang Yu – 1:55.47
Zhu Qianwei – 1:55.79
Liu Jing – 1:56.09
Pang Jiaying – 1:54.73
Olympic and American record from London 2012: USA 7:42.92
Missy Franklin – 1:55.96
Dana Vollmer – 1:56.02
Shannon Vreeland – 1:56.85
Allison Schmitt – 1:54.09
USA from Rio 2016: 7:43.03
Allison Schmitt – 1:56.21
Leah Smith – 1:56.69
Maya DiRado – 1:56.39
Katie Ledecky – 1:53.74
USA here in Budapest 2017: 7:43.39
Leah Smith – 1:55.97
Mallory Comerford – 1:56.92
Melanie Margalis – 1:56.48
Katie Ledecky – 1:54.02
Watch the russian woman after they touch 4th, they look absolutely destroyed… poor girls, first two legs did all they could
I would’ve been pissed too, .08!
Not true. Poplar was almost one second slower than she was yesterday. That cost Russian team medals.
*Popova
It is easy to determine who is the leader in the team and who are invited by looking at reaction time. For those who are not decisive factor the last thing they want is to DQ. Let’s leaders to win.
Margalis – 0.50 sec ; Comerford – 0.45. Amefican team was extremely careful. They have to learn to swim relay from Japanese team.
Reaction time.
Japan: 0.67-0.20-0.11-0.22. Total – 1.20 sec
American: 0.71-0.45-0.50-0.28. Total – 1.94 sec