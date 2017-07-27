2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won a tighter-than-expected 4×200 free relay on Thursday night in Budapest. Leah Smith led off with her first sub-1:56 to put the Americans out front, but China’s middle two legs kept even with USA’s Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis. Anchor Katie Ledecky held off a 1:55-mid anchor from China’s Li Bingjie and the US claimed the gold. China took silver, and Australia snuck past Russia for the bronze.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009

Championship Record: China, 7:42.08, 2009

Junior World Record: Australia, 7:56.68, 2015

GOLD: USA – 7:43.39 SILVER: CHN – 7:44.96 BRONZE: AUS – 7:48.51

Leah Smith led off for the Americans in a personal best 1:55.97, making her the 6th American women ever to break the 1:56-barrier. Mallory Comerford (1:56.92) and Melanie Margalis (1:56.48) took over the middle legs of the relay as they battled down the stretch with China and Russia. It was a very tight race with China going into the final leg, but Katie Ledecky took off with a 1:54.02 split to help the Americans strike gold again.

China wound up with silver as Li Bingjie anchored in 1:55.46. The Russians got off to a great start with Veronika Popova’s 1:55.95 leadoff split, but the Australians were able to run them down for bronze with Emma McKeon (1:56.26) and Ariarne Titmus (1:56.61) giving them a pair of 1:56s on the 2nd and 4th legs respectively.