World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of 2023 Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Night three of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials included two non-selection events, the men’s 50m breast and women’s 50m fly. But in the events in which swimmers were vying for spots on the Fukuoka roster, the top guns delivered in spades.

For instance, the women’s 200m free saw an impressive seven swimmers get under the 1:57 threshold across the A- and B-finals, led by Olympic medalist Mollie O’Callaghan.

19-year-old O’Callaghan logged a huge personal best of 1:53.83 to get under the 1:54 barrier for the first time, touching out reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus in the process. Titmus snagged silver and Worlds qualification with a runner-up clocking of 1:54.14, a season-best.

It was the Sam Short show in the men’s 800m free with the 19-year-old racking up the victory in a decisive manner. Short powered his way to a time of 7:40.39 to not only overtake Olympic icon Ian Thorpe‘s over-decade-old All Comers Record but also check in as the world’s 10th fastest performer in history.

Elijah Winnington was well back in 7:45.75 but that outing represented the 2nd best time of his career and adds the 8free to the 4free in which he’s already qualified for Worlds.

Australian World Championships Individual Event Qualifiers Through Day 3

  • Kaylee McKeown – women’s 200m IM (2:07.60), 100m back (57.50)
  • Jenna Forrester – women’s 200m IM (2:09.29)
  • Emma McKeon – women’s 100m fly (56.74)
  • Brianna Throssell – women’s 100m fly (57.66)
  • Sam Short – men’s 400m free (3:43.38), 800m free (7:40.39)
  • Elijah Winnington – men’s 400m free (3:43.48), 800m free (7:45.75)
  • Ariarne Titmus – women’s 400m free (3:58.47), 200m free (1:54.14)
  • Lani Pallister – women’s 400m free (4:02.43)
  • Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 100m back (58.42), 200m free (1:53.83)

