All Comers Record Holder Ben Armbruster Out With Rib Injury

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Yesterday the men’s 50m butterfly was among the events on the agenda at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials but a prime contender’s name was absent from the field.

21-year-old Armbruster entered the Trials as the top-seeded swimmer in the 50m fly after having nailed a time of 23.05 at the non-selection Australian National Championships this past April. That represented a lifetime best for the Bond University ace and also scored a new All Comers Record.

However, Armbruster was missing in action in Melbourne, leading us to ask Bond University where the budding speedster was hiding out.

Bond director of Swimming Kyle Samuelson confirmed that Armbruster is heading back home to Stanthorpe to rehabilitate a rib injury. The decision to pull out of Trials was made with keeping Armbruster’s long-term health in mind with Paris 2024 on the horizon.

“We have taken the cautious approach. It was a tough decision but Ben has shown he has the ability and we would rather give him the chance to recover fully and prepare for the back half of the year and into the Olympic year,” Samuelson said. (Bond University)

Armbruster currently ranks 8th in the world in the 50m fly and was also set to race the 50m back at these Trials. That leaves the door open for contenders such as Isaac Cooper, Bradley Woodward and Ty Hartwell to step up in his absence.