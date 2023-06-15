Steenbergen, Schouten, Kamminga Headline Dutch Roster For Fukuoka

With the conclusion of the 2023 Dutch National Championships in Amersfoort, the elite international rosters for the Netherlands have been revealed.

You can view our 2023 World Championships Roster Index here.

A total of 18 swimmers comprised of 12 women and 6 men will represent the Netherlands in Fukuoka, Japan at next month’s World Championships.

On-the-move Marrit Steenbergen is among the female arsenal of aquatic weapons, with the 23-year-old having recently clocked lifetime bests in both the 100m and 200m freestyle events. Steenbergen currently ranks 4th in the world this season in the former (52.98) and 8th in the latter (1:55.58) and will add the 50m free and 200m IM events to her Fukuoka lineup.

Tes Schouten will also be a formidable force for the Dutch next month, with the 22-year-old wreaking havoc on national records with virtually every swim.

Schouten currently ranks as the 2nd swiftest performer in both the 100m breast (1:05.71) and the 200m breast (2:21.71). Both times would have rendered Schouten the gold medalist last year in Budapest.

Racing mainstays Kira Toussaint and Maaike de Waard are also among the women’s contingent, as is open-water Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal.

As for the men, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga headlines the roster while sprint specialists Nyls Korstanje, Kenzo Simons and Thom de Boer will join him. Texas breaststroker Caspar Corbeau and IMer Thomas Jansen were also named to the lineup.

Sufficient swimmers have been selected to field all 3 women’s relays, as well as the mixed medley and free relays.

At the 2022 World Championships, the Netherlands placed 14th in the overall swimming medal table, reaping just 2 medals in all. Medalists included Kamminga grabbing silver in the 100m breast and the mixed medley relay bagging bronze.

Women:

Marrit Steenbergen (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM)

Imani de Jong (400 free, 1500 free)

Kira Toussaint (100 back)

Maaike de Waard (100 back)

Tes Schouten (100 breast, 200 breast)

Janna van Kooten (200 free)

Valerie van Roon (50 free)

Kim Busch (relay)

Milou van Wijk (relay)

Sam van Nunen (relay)

Silke Holkenborg (relay)

Sharon van Rouwendaal (5k and 10k OW)

Men:

Nyls Korstanje (100 butterfly)

Arno Kamminga (100 breast, 200 breast)

Thomas Jansen (400 IM)

Caspar Corbeau (200 breast)

Kenzo Simons (50 free)

Thom de Boer (50 free)

Coaches:

Mark Faber (national coach)

Patrick Pearson (coach)

Geert Janssen (coach)

Thijs Hagelstein (open water coach)

Sjors Lommerts (team manager)

Rienk Koeneman (physiotherapist)

Patrick Martens (physiotherapist)

Conny van Bentum (doctor)

Myrna van Duiven (race analyst)