Dutch Lineups Announced For European Junior, U23 Championships

On the heels of the Netherlands revealing its roster for next month’s World Championships, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has also announced its lineups for the European Championships, the inaugural U23 Championships and the World University Games.

Regarding Euro Jrs set for Belgrade, Serbia the first week of July, there will be 7 girls and 9 boys representing NED. With multi-Olympic medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo as a mentor, the group will try to improve upon the nation’s 16th-place finish in the overall medal table at the 2022 edition of the annual event.

Girls:

Angelina Rolman (200 free)

Djanilla Brink (400 IM)

Marte Hieke van der Kamp (800 free, 1500 free)

Hylcke de Beer (50 free)

Sara Korthuis (50 free)

Evy Rozeboom (200 butterfly)

Mare Schallenberg (200 IM)

Boys:

Steijn Louter (100 breast, 200 breast)

River Streefland (100 breast)

Daan Sonneveld (100 back)

Domingo Kuipers (200 IM)

Collin van der Hoff (200 breast)

Yanieck Weijland (200 breast, 400 IM )

Sven Klink (400 IM)

Cas Verstegen (100 breast)

Finn Broekhoven (100 back)

*4 x 100 medley girls, 4 x 100 medley mixed, 4 x 100 medley girls and 4 x 100 medley boys

Coaches:

Geert Janssen (head coach)

Harm Rozenga (coach)

Pim van Hedel (coach)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo (mentor)

U23 Roster

Women:

Tessa Giele (50 free, 100 butterfly)

Femke Hoppenbrouwer (50 free)

Lotte Hosper (100 back, 200 back)

Lieke Oude Lenferink (100 back)

Femke Spiering (100 butterfly )

Men:

Sean Niewold (50 free, 100 free)

Lucas Peters (200 free)

Kai van Westering (100 back, 200 back)

Koen de Groot (100 breast)

Ivo Kroes (200 breast)

Luca Janssen (200 breast)

Coaches:

Kees Robbertsen (head coach)

Tom Rikhof (coach)

Kees van Geel (physiotherapist)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo (mentor)

World University Games

Serena Stel (200m/400m/800m/1500m free)

Kinge Zandringa (50m/100m butterfly)