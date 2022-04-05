Women’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2022 NCAAs

It’s our week of NCAA retrospectives, looking back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

Further reading:

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.

Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.

The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.

All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Kylee Alons NC State 89.5 15.5 – 44 30 20 Rhyan White Alabama 86 0 – 48 38 51 Grace Countie UNC 73 0 – 35 38 6 Alexis Wenger Virginia 64 13 – 28 23 17 Kensey McMahon Alabama 60 12 – 20 28 17 Morgan Scott Indiana/Alabama 55 0 – 23 32 1 Riley Gaines Kentucky 29.5 no invite – 12 17.5 0 Noelle Peplowski Indiana 29 13 – 15 1 24 Sally Tafuto Ohio State 21 no invite – 21 0 0 Sophie Sorenson Kentucky 20 0 – 16 4 4 Izzy Gati Kentucky 20 0 – 20 0 18 Sophie Lindner UNC 17 0 – 8 9 0 Mac Looze Indiana 13 4 – 0 9 1 Alena Kraus Louisville 12 3 – 7 2 0 Tara Vovk Northwestern 11 no invite – no invite 11 no invite Megan Keil Missouri 11 no invite – 9 2 0 Kaki Christensen Virginia 11 11 – – – – Kaylee Wheeler Louisville 7 0 – 7 0 5 Aria Bernal Arizona 5 0 – 0 5 2 Vanessa Hermann Arkansas 5 no invite – 0 5 no invite Emily Crane Ohio State 5 no invite – 5 0 no invite Jessica Nava Virginia 5 0 – 2 3 0 Claire Grover UCLA 4 0 – 0 4 0 Bayley Stewart Notre Dame/Tennessee 3 0 – 3 0 no invite Sinclair Larson Tennessee 2 2 – – – no invite Emily Hetzer Auburn 2 2 – 0 0 6 Trude Rothrock Tennessee 1 no invite – 1 0 6 Susan Lagrand Oakland 1 no invite – 1 no invite no invite Sydney Harrington U.S. Navy 1 no invite – 1 0 0 Lillie Hosack Wisconsin 0 0 – 0 0 5 Hallie Kinsey South Carolina/USC 0 0 – 0 no invite 5 Victoria Kwan Michigan 0 no invite – 0 0 3 Audrey Reimer Utah 0 no invite – 0 – 3 Callie Dickinson Georgia 0 0 – 0 0 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Maggie MacNeil Michigan 141 45 – 57 39 50 Sophie Hansson NC State 104 32 – 40 32 40 Kalia Antoniou Alabama 36 no invite – 27 9 – Anna Hopkin Arkansas 31 31 – – – 49 Alicia Wilson Cal 16 0 – 16 0 16 Ema Rajic Cal 14 11 – 3 0 1 Ida Hulkko FSU 14 14 – – – – Mabel Zavaros Florida 13 0 – – 13 – Laticia-Leigh Transom USC 12 0 – – 12 21 Sophie Angus Northwestern 12 no invite – no invite 12 6 Sarah Watson Akron 9 6 – 3 0 no invite Miriam Guevara Northwestern 4 0 – 4 0 0

Diving Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS Paola Pineda Texas 68 – 42 26 Maggie Merriman Purdue 29 – 15 14 Carolina Sculti Stanford 20 8 – – 12 Kyndal Knight Kentucky 19 4 – 6 9 Daria Lenz Stanford 13 10 – 3 Maha Gouda FIU 11 11 – Aimee Wilson LSU 4 – 4 Maddison Pullinger Duke 2 – 2

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)

Kate Douglass went three-for-three in her second NCAA appearance and now has scored 114 points through two championship meets.

went three-for-three in her second NCAA appearance and now has scored 114 points through two championship meets. Top-10 recruits Katharine Berkoff , Ella Nelson and Kelly Pash eclipsed 40 NCAA points for the second straight meet, while Cora Dupre took a big step forward with 29 points for Alabama.

, and eclipsed 40 NCAA points for the second straight meet, while took a big step forward with 29 points for Alabama. Seven unranked recruits have scored in both of their NCAA appearances, led by Kentucky’s Lauren Poole.

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA (Psych Sheet) Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Kate Douglass Virginia 114 — 54 60 51 2 Zoie Hartman Georgia 61.5 — 41 20.5 45 3 Katharine Berkoff NC State 92 — 44 48 16 4 Emily Weiss Indiana 0 — 0 18 5 Coleen Gillilan Notre Dame 8 — 8 6 Ella Nelson Virginia 90 — 48 42 33 7 Kaitlynn Sims Michigan 14 — 14 17 8 Caitlin Brooks Kentucky 8 — 6 2 15 9 Ayla Spitz Cal 24 — 20 4 10 Kelly Pash Texas 86.5 — 42.5 44 4 11 Zephy Koh Princeton 0 — redshirt no invite 12 Alexandra Crisera Stanford 0 — 0 6 13 Hannah Bach Ohio State 27 — 14 13 13 14 Madelyn Donohoe Virginia 23 — 8 15 15 Cora Dupre Indiana/Alabama 41 — 12 29 17 16 Lexi Cuomo Virginia 16 — 11 5 7 17 Ashley Turak Indiana 0 — 0 18 Lindsay Looney Arizona State 7 — redshirt 7 19 Ellie VanNote UNC 1 — 0 1 20 Mary Smutny Texas 0 — no invite no invite HM Caroline Bentz Virginia Tech 0 defer 0 no invite HM Talia Bates Florida 30 — 24 6 no invite HM Chloe Clark Cal 0 — no invite no invite HM Caroline Cooper UNC 0 — no invite no invite

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Lauren Poole Kentucky 45 — 22 23 Kristen Stege ECU/Tennessee 35 — 24 11 Abby Hay Louisville 35 — 15 20 Gillian Davey Kentucky 24 — 9 15 4 Rachel Klinker Cal 23 — 10 13 9 Tylor Mathieu Florida 17 — 6 11 Iszac Henig Yale 14.5 — 14.5 Emma Wheal Stanford 11 — 11 Amy Fulmer Ohio State 6 — 6 AJ Kutsch Tennessee/Auburn 5 — 5 Beth McNeese Kentucky 4 — 4 Kathleen Golding Florida 4 — 4 Meredith Rees Missouri 4 — 3 1 1 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 2 — 2 2 Emma Shuppert Duke 2 — 2 Katie Mack Florida 1.5 — 1.5 Kaitlynn Wheeler Kentucky 1 — 1 Aliyah Watson Duke 1 — 1 Ellie Marquardt Princeton 0 — 12

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Hannah Brunzell Northwestern 16 — 16 3 Mariella Venter Michigan 5 — 5

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points Mia Vallee Miami 52.5 — 18 34.5 Jordan Skilken Texas 30 — 7 23 Nike Agunbiade USC 25 — 12 13 Janie Boyle Texas 20 — 5 15 Maycey Vieta Purdue 16 — 16 Melissa Mirafuentes Wyoming 8 — 4 4 Markie Hopkins Northwestern 5 5 Mackenzie Crawford Ohio State 4 — 4 Anne Tuxen LSU 1 1

Sophomores (High School Class of 2020, College Class of 2024)

Alex Walsh continues to lead this class in scoring at 108, just behind her teammate Douglass (114) who has raced in the same number of NCAA meets due to the COVID cancelation.

continues to lead this class in scoring at 108, just behind her teammate Douglass (114) who has raced in the same number of NCAA meets due to the COVID cancelation. After deferring last year, Regan Smith put up 52.5 for Stanford, and Emma Weyant was strong for UVA with 32.

put up 52.5 for Stanford, and was strong for UVA with 32. #14 Gabi Albiero broke out for Louisville in her sophomore year, while Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson continues to prove to be a star among the Honorable Mentions.

broke out for Louisville in her sophomore year, while Virginia Tech’s continues to prove to be a star among the Honorable Mentions. ‘Best of the rest’ member Sally Foley had a big sophomore breakout for Duke. International recruit Anna Elendt really hit her stride in her second year with Texas.

had a big sophomore breakout for Duke. International recruit really hit her stride in her second year with Texas. UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano and Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland are proving to be huge point scorers on the boards.

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 1 Regan Smith Stanford 52.5 defer 52.5 2 Alex Walsh Virginia 108 48 60 3 Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 84 51 33 4 Olivia Bray Texas 64 30 34 5 Isabelle Stadden Cal 57 30 27 6 Lillie Nordmann Stanford 17 defer 17 7 Kaitlyn Dobler USC 43 23 20 8 Abby Arens NC State 0 9 Emma Sticklen Texas 45 18 27 10 Anna Keating Virginia 14.5 0 14.5 11 Emma Weyant Virginia 32 defer 32 12 Tristen Ulett Louisville 10 0 10 13 Abby Harter Virginia 30 18 12 14 Gabi Albiero Louisville 40.5 5 35.5 15 Janelle Rudolph Stanford 0 0 16 Chase Travis Virginia Tech 3 0 3 17 Kathryn Ackerman Michigan 12 12 18 Samantha Pearson Stanford 0 defer 19 Katherine Zenick Ohio State 7 0 7 20 Maxine Parker Georgia 10 10 HM Paige Hetrick Louisville 5 0 5 HM Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech 40 21 19 HM Isabel Gormley Stanford 0 0 HM Megan Deuel Notre Dame 0 0 HM Nicole Oliva Cal 0 no invite HM Ella Ristic Indiana 0 0 HM Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M 27 26 1

Unranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points Early ’21 (#12) Reilly Tiltmann Virginia 60 23 37 BOTR Lola Mull Northwestern 30 11 19 BOTR Sally Foley Duke 22 22 Maya Geringer Ohio State 12 3 9 BOTR Megan Van Berkom Minnesota 6 6 BOTR Liberty Williams Louisville 4 4 BOTR Amanda Ray Florida 3 3 Sophie Housey Michigan 2.5 2.5 Anna Havens Rice Kentucky 1 1

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points Anna Elendt Texas 55 14 31 Mona McSharry Tennessee 46 31 15 Avery Wiseman Alabama 22 defer 22 Emily Gantriis Cal 10 10 Amalie Mortensen Arizona 2.5 2.5 Yara Hierath NC State 1 1

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points Aranza Vazquez Montano UNC 58 47 31 Tarrin Gilliland Indiana 58 31 47 Emma Gullstrand Miami 31 24 7 Anne Fowler Indiana 20 15 5 Montserrat Lavenant LSU 16 9 7 Else Praasterink Louisville 7 7 Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech 2 2

Freshmen (High School Class of 2021, College Class of 2025)

Ranked Recruits

Unranked Recruits

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM 2022 NCAA POINTS Anna Peplowski Indiana 7 Aurora Roghair Stanford 2 Early ’22 (#10) Rye Ulett Louisville 1

International Recruits

Diving Recruits