Women’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2022 NCAAs

It’s our week of NCAA retrospectives, looking back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.
Further reading:
- Revisiting recruiting ranks: High school class of 2018
- Revisiting recruiting ranks: High school class of 2021
We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.
Notes:
- The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
- Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
- The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
- All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!
SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)
Ranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2019 NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|1
|Taylor Ruck
|Stanford
|86
|50
|–
|–
|36
|–
|2
|Zoe Bartel
|Stanford
|6
|6
|–
|0
|–
|1
|3
|Julia Cook
|Texas
|25
|2
|–
|20
|3
|18
|4
|Vanessa Pearl
|Florida
|9
|2
|–
|7
|–
|18
|5
|Erica Sullivan
|USC/Texas
|33
|–
|–
|–
|33
|–
|6
|Morgan Tankersley
|Stanford
|25
|3
|–
|0
|22
|27
|7
|Eva Merrell
|Georgia
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Emma Muzzy
|NC State
|28
|0
|–
|12
|16
|21
|9
|Olivia Carter
|Georgia/Michigan
|75.5
|17
|–
|33
|25.5
|12
|10
|Lucie Nordmann
|Stanford
|37
|20
|–
|–
|17
|7
|11
|Amalie Fackenthal
|Stanford
|4
|4
|–
|0
|–
|0
|12
|Gabrielle Kopenski
|Texas A&M
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Dakota Luther
|Georgia
|46
|9
|–
|16
|21
|16
|14
|Grace Ariola
|Texas
|1
|1
|–
|–
|–
|no invite
|15
|Samantha Shelton
|Harvard
|0
|0
|–
|–
|no invite
|0
|16
|Easop Lee
|Duke
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|no invite
|0
|17
|Cassidy Bayer
|Cal/Tennessee
|2
|2
|–
|no invite
|–
|–
|18
|Madison Homovich
|Georgia
|0
|0
|–
|0
|no invite
|0
|19
|Leah Braswell
|Florida
|0
|0
|–
|–
|no invite
|20
|20
|Allie Raab
|Stanford
|25
|21
|–
|3
|1
|5
Unranked Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2019 NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Kylee Alons
|NC State
|89.5
|15.5
|–
|44
|30
|20
|Rhyan White
|Alabama
|86
|0
|–
|48
|38
|51
|Grace Countie
|UNC
|73
|0
|–
|35
|38
|6
|Alexis Wenger
|Virginia
|64
|13
|–
|28
|23
|17
|Kensey McMahon
|Alabama
|60
|12
|–
|20
|28
|17
|Morgan Scott
|Indiana/Alabama
|55
|0
|–
|23
|32
|1
|Riley Gaines
|Kentucky
|29.5
|no invite
|–
|12
|17.5
|0
|Noelle Peplowski
|Indiana
|29
|13
|–
|15
|1
|24
|Sally Tafuto
|Ohio State
|21
|no invite
|–
|21
|0
|0
|Sophie Sorenson
|Kentucky
|20
|0
|–
|16
|4
|4
|Izzy Gati
|Kentucky
|20
|0
|–
|20
|0
|18
|Sophie Lindner
|UNC
|17
|0
|–
|8
|9
|0
|Mac Looze
|Indiana
|13
|4
|–
|0
|9
|1
|Alena Kraus
|Louisville
|12
|3
|–
|7
|2
|0
|Tara Vovk
|Northwestern
|11
|no invite
|–
|no invite
|11
|no invite
|Megan Keil
|Missouri
|11
|no invite
|–
|9
|2
|0
|Kaki Christensen
|Virginia
|11
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Kaylee Wheeler
|Louisville
|7
|0
|–
|7
|0
|5
|Aria Bernal
|Arizona
|5
|0
|–
|0
|5
|2
|Vanessa Hermann
|Arkansas
|5
|no invite
|–
|0
|5
|no invite
|Emily Crane
|Ohio State
|5
|no invite
|–
|5
|0
|no invite
|Jessica Nava
|Virginia
|5
|0
|–
|2
|3
|0
|Claire Grover
|UCLA
|4
|0
|–
|0
|4
|0
|Bayley Stewart
|Notre Dame/Tennessee
|3
|0
|–
|3
|0
|no invite
|Sinclair Larson
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|–
|–
|–
|no invite
|Emily Hetzer
|Auburn
|2
|2
|–
|0
|0
|6
|Trude Rothrock
|Tennessee
|1
|no invite
|–
|1
|0
|6
|Susan Lagrand
|Oakland
|1
|no invite
|–
|1
|no invite
|no invite
|Sydney Harrington
|U.S. Navy
|1
|no invite
|–
|1
|0
|0
|Lillie Hosack
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|5
|Hallie Kinsey
|South Carolina/USC
|0
|0
|–
|0
|no invite
|5
|Victoria Kwan
|Michigan
|0
|no invite
|–
|0
|0
|3
|Audrey Reimer
|Utah
|0
|no invite
|–
|0
|–
|3
|Callie Dickinson
|Georgia
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|2
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2019 NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Maggie MacNeil
|Michigan
|141
|45
|–
|57
|39
|50
|Sophie Hansson
|NC State
|104
|32
|–
|40
|32
|40
|Kalia Antoniou
|Alabama
|36
|no invite
|–
|27
|9
|–
|Anna Hopkin
|Arkansas
|31
|31
|–
|–
|–
|49
|Alicia Wilson
|Cal
|16
|0
|–
|16
|0
|16
|Ema Rajic
|Cal
|14
|11
|–
|3
|0
|1
|Ida Hulkko
|FSU
|14
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mabel Zavaros
|Florida
|13
|0
|–
|–
|13
|–
|Laticia-Leigh Transom
|USC
|12
|0
|–
|–
|12
|21
|Sophie Angus
|Northwestern
|12
|no invite
|–
|no invite
|12
|6
|Sarah Watson
|Akron
|9
|6
|–
|3
|0
|no invite
|Miriam Guevara
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|–
|4
|0
|0
Diving Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2019 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA POINTS
|2021 NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|Paola Pineda
|Texas
|68
|–
|42
|26
|Maggie Merriman
|Purdue
|29
|–
|15
|14
|Carolina Sculti
|Stanford
|20
|8
|–
|–
|12
|Kyndal Knight
|Kentucky
|19
|4
|–
|6
|9
|Daria Lenz
|Stanford
|13
|10
|–
|3
|Maha Gouda
|FIU
|11
|11
|–
|Aimee Wilson
|LSU
|4
|–
|4
|Maddison Pullinger
|Duke
|2
|–
|2
JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)
- Kate Douglass went three-for-three in her second NCAA appearance and now has scored 114 points through two championship meets.
- Top-10 recruits Katharine Berkoff, Ella Nelson and Kelly Pash eclipsed 40 NCAA points for the second straight meet, while Cora Dupre took a big step forward with 29 points for Alabama.
- Seven unranked recruits have scored in both of their NCAA appearances, led by Kentucky’s Lauren Poole.
Ranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA (Psych Sheet) Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|1
|Kate Douglass
|Virginia
|114
|—
|54
|60
|51
|2
|Zoie Hartman
|Georgia
|61.5
|—
|41
|20.5
|45
|3
|Katharine Berkoff
|NC State
|92
|—
|44
|48
|16
|4
|Emily Weiss
|Indiana
|0
|—
|0
|18
|5
|Coleen Gillilan
|Notre Dame
|8
|—
|8
|6
|Ella Nelson
|Virginia
|90
|—
|48
|42
|33
|7
|Kaitlynn Sims
|Michigan
|14
|—
|14
|17
|8
|Caitlin Brooks
|Kentucky
|8
|—
|6
|2
|15
|9
|Ayla Spitz
|Cal
|24
|—
|20
|4
|10
|Kelly Pash
|Texas
|86.5
|—
|42.5
|44
|4
|11
|Zephy Koh
|Princeton
|0
|—
|redshirt
|no invite
|12
|Alexandra Crisera
|Stanford
|0
|—
|0
|6
|13
|Hannah Bach
|Ohio State
|27
|—
|14
|13
|13
|14
|Madelyn Donohoe
|Virginia
|23
|—
|8
|15
|15
|Cora Dupre
|Indiana/Alabama
|41
|—
|12
|29
|17
|16
|Lexi Cuomo
|Virginia
|16
|—
|11
|5
|7
|17
|Ashley Turak
|Indiana
|0
|—
|0
|18
|Lindsay Looney
|Arizona State
|7
|—
|redshirt
|7
|19
|Ellie VanNote
|UNC
|1
|—
|0
|1
|20
|Mary Smutny
|Texas
|0
|—
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Caroline Bentz
|Virginia Tech
|0
|defer
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Talia Bates
|Florida
|30
|—
|24
|6
|no invite
|HM
|Chloe Clark
|Cal
|0
|—
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Caroline Cooper
|UNC
|0
|—
|no invite
|no invite
Unranked Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Lauren Poole
|Kentucky
|45
|—
|22
|23
|Kristen Stege
|ECU/Tennessee
|35
|—
|24
|11
|Abby Hay
|Louisville
|35
|—
|15
|20
|Gillian Davey
|Kentucky
|24
|—
|9
|15
|4
|Rachel Klinker
|Cal
|23
|—
|10
|13
|9
|Tylor Mathieu
|Florida
|17
|—
|6
|11
|Iszac Henig
|Yale
|14.5
|—
|14.5
|Emma Wheal
|Stanford
|11
|—
|11
|Amy Fulmer
|Ohio State
|6
|—
|6
|AJ Kutsch
|Tennessee/Auburn
|5
|—
|5
|Beth McNeese
|Kentucky
|4
|—
|4
|Kathleen Golding
|Florida
|4
|—
|4
|Meredith Rees
|Missouri
|4
|—
|3
|1
|1
|Felicia Pasadyn
|Harvard
|2
|—
|2
|2
|Emma Shuppert
|Duke
|2
|—
|2
|Katie Mack
|Florida
|1.5
|—
|1.5
|Kaitlynn Wheeler
|Kentucky
|1
|—
|1
|Aliyah Watson
|Duke
|1
|—
|1
|Ellie Marquardt
|Princeton
|0
|—
|12
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Hannah Brunzell
|Northwestern
|16
|—
|16
|3
|Mariella Venter
|Michigan
|5
|—
|5
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|
2022 NCAA Points
|Mia Vallee
|Miami
|52.5
|—
|18
|34.5
|Jordan Skilken
|Texas
|30
|—
|7
|23
|Nike Agunbiade
|USC
|25
|—
|12
|13
|Janie Boyle
|Texas
|20
|—
|5
|15
|Maycey Vieta
|Purdue
|16
|—
|16
|Melissa Mirafuentes
|Wyoming
|8
|—
|4
|4
|Markie Hopkins
|Northwestern
|5
|5
|Mackenzie Crawford
|Ohio State
|4
|—
|4
|Anne Tuxen
|LSU
|1
|1
Sophomores (High School Class of 2020, College Class of 2024)
- Alex Walsh continues to lead this class in scoring at 108, just behind her teammate Douglass (114) who has raced in the same number of NCAA meets due to the COVID cancelation.
- After deferring last year, Regan Smith put up 52.5 for Stanford, and Emma Weyant was strong for UVA with 32.
- #14 Gabi Albiero broke out for Louisville in her sophomore year, while Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson continues to prove to be a star among the Honorable Mentions.
- ‘Best of the rest’ member Sally Foley had a big sophomore breakout for Duke. International recruit Anna Elendt really hit her stride in her second year with Texas.
- UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano and Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland are proving to be huge point scorers on the boards.
Ranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|
2022 NCAA Points
|1
|Regan Smith
|Stanford
|52.5
|defer
|52.5
|2
|Alex Walsh
|Virginia
|108
|48
|60
|3
|Phoebe Bacon
|Wisconsin
|84
|51
|33
|4
|Olivia Bray
|Texas
|64
|30
|34
|5
|Isabelle Stadden
|Cal
|57
|30
|27
|6
|Lillie Nordmann
|Stanford
|17
|defer
|17
|7
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|USC
|43
|23
|20
|8
|Abby Arens
|NC State
|0
|9
|Emma Sticklen
|Texas
|45
|18
|27
|10
|Anna Keating
|Virginia
|14.5
|0
|14.5
|11
|Emma Weyant
|Virginia
|32
|defer
|32
|12
|Tristen Ulett
|Louisville
|10
|0
|10
|13
|Abby Harter
|Virginia
|30
|18
|12
|14
|Gabi Albiero
|Louisville
|40.5
|5
|35.5
|15
|Janelle Rudolph
|Stanford
|0
|0
|16
|Chase Travis
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|3
|17
|Kathryn Ackerman
|Michigan
|12
|12
|18
|Samantha Pearson
|Stanford
|0
|defer
|19
|Katherine Zenick
|Ohio State
|7
|0
|7
|20
|Maxine Parker
|Georgia
|10
|10
|HM
|Paige Hetrick
|Louisville
|5
|0
|5
|HM
|Emma Atkinson
|Virginia Tech
|40
|21
|19
|HM
|Isabel Gormley
|Stanford
|0
|0
|HM
|Megan Deuel
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|HM
|Nicole Oliva
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Ella Ristic
|Indiana
|0
|0
|HM
|Chloe Stepanek
|Texas A&M
|27
|26
|1
Unranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|
2022 NCAA Points
|Early ’21 (#12)
|Reilly Tiltmann
|Virginia
|60
|23
|37
|BOTR
|Lola Mull
|Northwestern
|30
|11
|19
|BOTR
|Sally Foley
|Duke
|22
|22
|Maya Geringer
|Ohio State
|12
|3
|9
|BOTR
|Megan Van Berkom
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|BOTR
|Liberty Williams
|Louisville
|4
|4
|BOTR
|Amanda Ray
|Florida
|3
|3
|Sophie Housey
|Michigan
|2.5
|2.5
|Anna Havens Rice
|Kentucky
|1
|1
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|
2022 NCAA Points
|Anna Elendt
|Texas
|55
|14
|31
|Mona McSharry
|Tennessee
|46
|31
|15
|Avery Wiseman
|Alabama
|22
|defer
|22
|Emily Gantriis
|Cal
|10
|10
|Amalie Mortensen
|Arizona
|2.5
|2.5
|Yara Hierath
|NC State
|1
|1
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|
2022 NCAA Points
|Aranza Vazquez Montano
|UNC
|58
|47
|31
|Tarrin Gilliland
|Indiana
|58
|31
|47
|Emma Gullstrand
|Miami
|31
|24
|7
|Anne Fowler
|Indiana
|20
|15
|5
|Montserrat Lavenant
|LSU
|16
|9
|7
|Else Praasterink
|Louisville
|7
|7
|Anna Bradescu
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
Freshmen (High School Class of 2021, College Class of 2025)
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2022 NCAA POINTS
|1
|Torri Huske
|Stanford
|43
|43
|2
|Gretchen Walsh
|Virginia
|54
|54
|3
|Grace Sheble
|NC State
|1
|1
|4
|Letitia Sim
|Michigan
|7
|7
|5
|Samantha Tadder
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|6
|Paige McKenna
|Wisconsin
|33
|33
|7
|Mariah Denigan
|Indiana
|0
|0
|8
|Ellie Waldrep
|Auburn
|0
|0
|9
|Josephine Fuller
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|10
|Rachel Stege
|Georgia
|0
|0
|11
|Annabel Crush
|NC State
|0
|0
|12
|Lindsay Flynn
|Michigan
|6
|6
|13
|Brooke Zettel
|Florida (VT)
|0
|
transfer/did not compete
|14
|Ashley Strouse
|Northwestern
|0
|no invite
|15
|Mia Kragh
|Cal
|0
|0
|16
|Mackenzie McConagha
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|17
|Ella Bathurst
|Virginia
|0
|0
|18
|Anna Shaw
|Stanford
|0
|0
|19
|Caroline Pennington
|Virginia (USC)
|6
|6
|20
|Amy Tang
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Micayla Cronk
|Florida
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Summer Smith
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|HM
|Caroline Sheble
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Abby McCulloh
|Georgia
|15
|15
|HM
|Madelyn Christman
|Notre Dame
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Lexie Mulvihill
|Auburn
|0
|0
|HM
|Mia Abruzzo
|Georgia
|0
|0
|HM
|Malia Rausch
|Ohio State
|0
|no invite
Unranked Recruits
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|Anna Peplowski
|Indiana
|7
|Aurora Roghair
|Stanford
|2
|Early ’22 (#10)
|Rye Ulett
|Louisville
|1
International Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|
2022 NCAA POINTS
|Ellen Walshe
|Tennessee
|23
|Julia Mrozinski
|Tennessee
|9
|Leah Polonsky
|Cal
|9
|Dune Coetzee
|Georgia
|8
|Ching Hwee Gan
|Indiana
|7
|Christie Chue
|FIU
|3
Diving Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|
2022 NCAA POINTS
|Hailey Hernandez
|Texas
|26
|Margo O’Meara
|Duke
|14
I’m pretty sure Iszac Henig was in the class if 2018.
Looking at all four years, the number of ranked Stanford recruits and the number of misses/under-performers is staggering.