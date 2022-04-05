Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Women’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2022 NCAAs

Comments: 2

It’s our week of NCAA retrospectives, looking back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

  • The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
  • Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
  • The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
  • All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Taylor Ruck Stanford 86 50 36
2 Zoe Bartel Stanford 6 6 0 1
3 Julia Cook Texas 25 2 20 3 18
4 Vanessa Pearl Florida 9 2 7 18
5 Erica Sullivan USC/Texas 33 33
6 Morgan Tankersley Stanford 25 3 0 22 27
7 Eva Merrell Georgia 0
8 Emma Muzzy NC State 28 0 12 16 21
9 Olivia Carter Georgia/Michigan 75.5 17 33 25.5 12
10 Lucie Nordmann Stanford 37 20 17 7
11 Amalie Fackenthal Stanford 4 4 0 0
12 Gabrielle Kopenski Texas A&M 0 no invite
13 Dakota Luther Georgia 46 9 16 21 16
14 Grace Ariola Texas 1 1 no invite
15 Samantha Shelton Harvard 0 0 no invite 0
16 Easop Lee Duke 0 no invite no invite 0
17 Cassidy Bayer Cal/Tennessee 2 2 no invite
18 Madison Homovich Georgia 0 0 0 no invite 0
19 Leah Braswell Florida 0 0 no invite 20
20 Allie Raab Stanford 25 21 3 1 5

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Kylee Alons NC State 89.5 15.5 44 30 20
Rhyan White Alabama 86 0 48 38 51
Grace Countie UNC 73 0 35 38 6
Alexis Wenger Virginia 64 13 28 23 17
Kensey McMahon Alabama 60 12 20 28 17
Morgan Scott Indiana/Alabama 55 0 23 32 1
Riley Gaines Kentucky 29.5 no invite 12 17.5 0
Noelle Peplowski Indiana 29 13 15 1 24
Sally Tafuto Ohio State 21 no invite 21 0 0
Sophie Sorenson Kentucky 20 0 16 4 4
Izzy Gati Kentucky 20 0 20 0 18
Sophie Lindner UNC 17 0 8 9 0
Mac Looze Indiana 13 4 0 9 1
Alena Kraus Louisville 12 3 7 2 0
Tara Vovk Northwestern 11 no invite no invite 11 no invite
Megan Keil Missouri 11 no invite 9 2 0
Kaki Christensen Virginia 11 11
Kaylee Wheeler Louisville 7 0 7 0 5
Aria Bernal Arizona 5 0 0 5 2
Vanessa Hermann Arkansas 5 no invite 0 5 no invite
Emily Crane Ohio State 5 no invite 5 0 no invite
Jessica Nava Virginia 5 0 2 3 0
Claire Grover UCLA 4 0 0 4 0
Bayley Stewart Notre Dame/Tennessee 3 0 3 0 no invite
Sinclair Larson Tennessee 2 2 no invite
Emily Hetzer Auburn 2 2 0 0 6
Trude Rothrock Tennessee 1 no invite 1 0 6
Susan Lagrand Oakland 1 no invite 1 no invite no invite
Sydney Harrington U.S. Navy 1 no invite 1 0 0
Lillie Hosack Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 5
Hallie Kinsey South Carolina/USC 0 0 0 no invite 5
Victoria Kwan Michigan 0 no invite 0 0 3
Audrey Reimer Utah 0 no invite 0 3
Callie Dickinson Georgia 0 0 0 0 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Maggie MacNeil Michigan 141 45 57 39 50
Sophie Hansson NC State 104 32 40 32 40
Kalia Antoniou Alabama 36 no invite 27 9
Anna Hopkin Arkansas 31 31 49
Alicia Wilson Cal 16 0 16 0 16
Ema Rajic Cal 14 11 3 0 1
Ida Hulkko FSU 14 14
Mabel Zavaros Florida 13 0 13
Laticia-Leigh Transom USC 12 0 12 21
Sophie Angus Northwestern 12 no invite no invite 12 6
Sarah Watson Akron 9 6 3 0 no invite
Miriam Guevara Northwestern 4 0 4 0 0

Diving Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS
Paola Pineda Texas 68 42 26
Maggie Merriman Purdue 29 15 14
Carolina Sculti Stanford 20 8 12
Kyndal Knight Kentucky 19 4 6 9
Daria Lenz Stanford 13 10 3
Maha Gouda FIU 11 11
Aimee Wilson LSU 4 4
Maddison Pullinger Duke 2 2

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)

  • Kate Douglass went three-for-three in her second NCAA appearance and now has scored 114 points through two championship meets.
  • Top-10 recruits Katharine BerkoffElla Nelson and Kelly Pash eclipsed 40 NCAA points for the second straight meet, while Cora Dupre took a big step forward with 29 points for Alabama.
  • Seven unranked recruits have scored in both of their NCAA appearances, led by Kentucky’s Lauren Poole.

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA (Psych Sheet) Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Kate Douglass Virginia 114 54 60 51
2 Zoie Hartman Georgia 61.5 41 20.5 45
3 Katharine Berkoff NC State 92 44 48 16
4 Emily Weiss Indiana 0 0 18
5 Coleen Gillilan Notre Dame 8 8
6 Ella Nelson Virginia 90 48 42 33
7 Kaitlynn Sims Michigan 14 14 17
8 Caitlin Brooks Kentucky 8 6 2 15
9 Ayla Spitz Cal 24 20 4
10 Kelly Pash Texas 86.5 42.5 44 4
11 Zephy Koh Princeton 0 redshirt no invite
12 Alexandra Crisera Stanford 0 0 6
13 Hannah Bach Ohio State 27 14 13 13
14 Madelyn Donohoe Virginia 23 8 15
15 Cora Dupre Indiana/Alabama 41 12 29 17
16 Lexi Cuomo Virginia 16 11 5 7
17 Ashley Turak Indiana 0 0
18 Lindsay Looney Arizona State 7 redshirt 7
19 Ellie VanNote UNC 1 0 1
20 Mary Smutny Texas 0 no invite no invite
HM Caroline Bentz Virginia Tech 0 defer 0 no invite
HM Talia Bates Florida 30 24 6 no invite
HM Chloe Clark Cal 0 no invite no invite
HM Caroline Cooper UNC 0 no invite no invite

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Lauren Poole Kentucky 45 22 23
Kristen Stege ECU/Tennessee 35 24 11
Abby Hay Louisville 35 15 20
Gillian Davey Kentucky 24 9 15 4
Rachel Klinker Cal 23 10 13 9
Tylor Mathieu Florida 17 6 11
Iszac Henig Yale 14.5 14.5
Emma Wheal Stanford 11 11
Amy Fulmer Ohio State 6 6
AJ Kutsch Tennessee/Auburn 5 5
Beth McNeese Kentucky 4 4
Kathleen Golding Florida 4 4
Meredith Rees Missouri 4 3 1 1
Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 2 2 2
Emma Shuppert Duke 2 2
Katie Mack Florida 1.5 1.5
Kaitlynn Wheeler Kentucky 1 1
Aliyah Watson Duke 1 1
Ellie Marquardt Princeton 0 12

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Hannah Brunzell Northwestern 16 16   3 
Mariella Venter Michigan 5 5    

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
Mia Vallee Miami 52.5 18 34.5
Jordan Skilken Texas 30 7 23
Nike Agunbiade USC 25 12 13
Janie Boyle Texas 20 5 15
Maycey Vieta Purdue 16 16
Melissa Mirafuentes Wyoming 8 4 4
Markie Hopkins Northwestern 5 5
Mackenzie Crawford Ohio State 4 4
Anne Tuxen LSU 1 1

Sophomores (High School Class of 2020, College Class of 2024)

  • Alex Walsh continues to lead this class in scoring at 108, just behind her teammate Douglass (114) who has raced in the same number of NCAA meets due to the COVID cancelation.
  • After deferring last year, Regan Smith put up 52.5 for Stanford, and Emma Weyant was strong for UVA with 32.
  • #14 Gabi Albiero broke out for Louisville in her sophomore year, while Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson continues to prove to be a star among the Honorable Mentions.
  • ‘Best of the rest’ member Sally Foley had a big sophomore breakout for Duke. International recruit Anna Elendt really hit her stride in her second year with Texas.
  • UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano and Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland are proving to be huge point scorers on the boards.

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
1 Regan Smith Stanford 52.5 defer 52.5
2 Alex Walsh Virginia 108 48 60
3 Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 84 51 33
4 Olivia Bray Texas 64 30 34
5 Isabelle Stadden Cal 57 30 27
6 Lillie Nordmann Stanford 17 defer 17
7 Kaitlyn Dobler USC 43 23 20
8 Abby Arens NC State 0
9 Emma Sticklen Texas 45 18 27
10 Anna Keating Virginia 14.5 0 14.5
11 Emma Weyant Virginia 32 defer 32
12 Tristen Ulett Louisville 10 0 10
13 Abby Harter Virginia 30 18 12
14 Gabi Albiero Louisville 40.5 5 35.5
15 Janelle Rudolph Stanford 0 0
16 Chase Travis Virginia Tech 3 0 3
17 Kathryn Ackerman Michigan 12 12
18 Samantha Pearson Stanford 0 defer
19 Katherine Zenick Ohio State 7 0 7
20 Maxine Parker Georgia 10 10
HM Paige Hetrick Louisville 5 0 5
HM Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech 40 21 19
HM Isabel Gormley Stanford 0 0
HM Megan Deuel Notre Dame 0 0
HM Nicole Oliva Cal 0 no invite
HM Ella Ristic Indiana 0 0
HM Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M 27 26 1

Unranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
Early ’21 (#12) Reilly Tiltmann Virginia 60 23 37
BOTR Lola Mull Northwestern 30 11 19
BOTR Sally Foley Duke 22 22
Maya Geringer Ohio State 12 3 9
BOTR Megan Van Berkom Minnesota 6 6
BOTR Liberty Williams Louisville 4 4
BOTR Amanda Ray Florida 3 3
Sophie Housey Michigan 2.5 2.5
Anna Havens Rice Kentucky 1 1

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
Anna Elendt Texas 55 14 31
Mona McSharry Tennessee 46 31 15
Avery Wiseman Alabama 22 defer 22
Emily Gantriis Cal 10 10
Amalie Mortensen Arizona 2.5 2.5
Yara Hierath NC State 1 1

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
Aranza Vazquez Montano UNC 58 47 31
Tarrin Gilliland Indiana 58 31 47
Emma Gullstrand Miami 31 24 7
Anne Fowler Indiana 20 15 5
Montserrat Lavenant LSU 16 9 7
Else Praasterink Louisville 7 7
Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech 2 2

Freshmen (High School Class of 2021, College Class of 2025)

Ranked Recruits

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2022 NCAA POINTS
1 Torri Huske Stanford 43 43
2 Gretchen Walsh Virginia 54 54
3 Grace Sheble NC State 1 1
4 Letitia Sim Michigan 7 7
5 Samantha Tadder Stanford 0 no invite
6 Paige McKenna Wisconsin 33 33
7 Mariah Denigan Indiana 0 0
8 Ellie Waldrep Auburn 0 0
9 Josephine Fuller Tennessee 0 0
10 Rachel Stege Georgia 0 0
11 Annabel Crush NC State 0 0
12 Lindsay Flynn Michigan 6 6
13 Brooke Zettel Florida (VT) 0
transfer/did not compete
14 Ashley Strouse Northwestern 0 no invite
15 Mia Kragh Cal 0 0
16 Mackenzie McConagha Wisconsin 2 2
17 Ella Bathurst Virginia 0 0
18 Anna Shaw Stanford 0 0
19 Caroline Pennington Virginia (USC) 6 6
20 Amy Tang Stanford 0 no invite
HM Micayla Cronk Florida 0 no invite
HM Summer Smith Tennessee 0 0
HM Caroline Sheble NC State 0 no invite
HM Abby McCulloh Georgia 15 15
HM Madelyn Christman Notre Dame 0 no invite
HM Lexie Mulvihill Auburn 0 0
HM Mia Abruzzo Georgia 0 0
HM Malia Rausch Ohio State 0 no invite

Unranked Recruits

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM 2022 NCAA POINTS
Anna Peplowski Indiana 7
Aurora Roghair Stanford 2
Early ’22 (#10) Rye Ulett Louisville 1

International Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM
2022 NCAA POINTS
Ellen Walshe Tennessee 23
Julia Mrozinski Tennessee 9
Leah Polonsky Cal 9
Dune Coetzee Georgia 8
Ching Hwee Gan Indiana 7
Christie Chue FIU 3

Diving Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM
2022 NCAA POINTS
Hailey Hernandez Texas 26
Margo O’Meara Duke 14

2
Hannah
14 minutes ago

I’m pretty sure Iszac Henig was in the class if 2018.

0
0
Reply
Greg
25 minutes ago

Looking at all four years, the number of ranked Stanford recruits and the number of misses/under-performers is staggering.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Greg
4
-1
Reply

