Women’s Recruiting Ranks In-Progress Analysis: All Classes Through 2019 NCAAs

It’s a week of NCAA retrospectives: we’ve looked back at how the graduating senior class did over four NCAA seasons, comparing the data to our rank of the class as high school recruits in 2014. We’ve also taken a look back at team-by-team recruiting classes and our 2015 ranks. And we looked at the current crop of NCAA freshman and the early returns compared to our recruiting rank and re-rank from the past two years.

Since we’ve got the data compiled, we thought it was worth sharing a quick in-progress look at the remaining two classes and how they’ve scored individually over their NCAA careers.

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.

Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.

The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.

All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or mis-classified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

Seniors (High School Class of 2015, College Class of 2019)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2016 NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 1 Katie Ledecky Stanford 115.5 — 58.5 57 — 2 Abbey Weitzeil Cal 106 — 25 31 50 3 Kathleen Baker Cal 138 25 60 53 — 4 Katie McLaughlin Cal 108 0 26 39 43 5 Amy Bilquist Cal 111 29 12 27 43 6 Ella Eastin Stanford 228 57 57 60 54 7 Quinn Carrozza Texas 3 0 no invite 3 0 8 Taylor Garcia Arizona/Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 9 Lilly King Indiana 163 40 40 43 40 10 Nora McCullagh Texas 0 no invite 0 0 0 11 Aly Tetzloff Auburn 56.5 0 0 30.5 26 12 Sonia Wang Harvard 0 0 no invite 0 — 13 Katrina Konopka Arizona 5.5 0 3.5 2 0 14 Riley Scott USC 18 5 4 9 0 15 Caroline McTaggart UCLA 0 0 no invite 0 — 16 Megan Moroney Virginia 44 12 redshirt 19 13 17 Daniela Georges Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 18 Sydney Lofquist USC/Wisconsin 0 no invite no invite 0 0 19 Leah Stevens Stanford 50 0 21 14 15 20 Maddie Wright USC 40 0 14 13 13

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2016 NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Mallory Comerford Louisville 170.5 28 49.5 37 56 Miranda Tucker Indiana/Michigan 77 33 — 32 12 Ally McHugh Penn State 63 10 26 27 Emma Barksdale South Carolina 57.5 4 11 42.5 Annie Ochitwa Arizona/Missouri 39 12 11 16 Delaney Duncan Eastern Michigan 38 3 18 17 Catie Deloof Michigan 37 6 31 Kirsten Vose USC 33 27 2 redshirt 4 Elise Haan FGCU/NC State 22 1 4 16 1 Chantal Nack Minnesota 21.5 21.5 Maddie Banic Tennessee 19 13 2 4 Claire Rasmus Texas A&M 18.5 1 13 4.5 Geena Freriks Kentucky 15 9 6 Erin Falconer Auburn 13 4 9 Kim Williams Stanford 7 4 3 Bailey Nero Auburn 7 7 Rachel Munson Minnesota 5 5 Sophie Cattermole Louisville 5 5 Elizabeth Stinson USC 4 4 Courtney Caldwell NC State/USC 4 4 Rachael Bradford-Feldman Louisville 4 0 4 Anna Jahns NC State 3 3 Mackenzie Rumrill Arizona 3 3 Alice Treuth Notre Dame 1 1 Nikki Smith Notre Dame 1 1 Lauren Barber Navy 1 1 Kathryn Painter Kentucky 1 1 Christie Jensen Indiana 1 1

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2016 NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Sydney Pickrem Texas A&M 172 27 47 48 50 Siobhan Haughey Michigan 126 25 28 41 32 Rose Bi Michigan 95 30 14 6 45 Bailey Andison Denver/Indiana 72 10 18 20 24 Joanna Evans Texas 18 17 0 1 Jamie Zhen Yeung Michigan 7 7 Alina Kendzior Louisville 6 2 4 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo Texas A&M 4 2 0 2 Justine Macfarland Alabama 3 1 2 Laura Morley Indiana 3 3

Juniors (High School Class of 2016, College Class of 2020)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 1 Meghan Small Tennessee 54 18 15 21 2 Beata Nelson Wisconsin 106 0 46 60 3 Becca Mann USC 2 2 0 — 4 Stanzi Moseley USC/Tennessee 4.5 0 4.5 0 5 Claire Adams Texas 50 20 17 13 6 Katie Drabot Stanford 71.5 3 49 19.5 7 Veronica Burchill Georgia 25 4 16 5 8 Allie Szekely Stanford 9 6 3 0 9 Grace Oglesby Louisville 53 2 24 27 10 Lindsay Kozelsky (Horejsi) Minnesota 73 23 28 22 11 Erin Voss Stanford 24 0 6 18 12 Savanna Faulconer Florida 0 0 0 0 13 Keaton Blovad Cal 18 0 0 18 14 Megan Byrnes Stanford 41 25 15 1 15 Kirsten Jacobsen Arizona 27 0 17 10 16 Ali Galyer Kentucky 35 11 13 11 17 Tatum Wade USC 0 0 0 0 18 Lauren Case Texas 13 13 0 0 19 Asia Seidt Kentucky 113.5 32 38 43.5 20 Kennedy Lohman Arizona/Texas 0 0 0 0

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Erika Brown Tennessee 93 47 46 Maddie Murphy Cal 38 20 7 11 Molly Kowal Ohio State 29 12 17 Ky-Lee Perry NC State 24 24 Morgan Hill Virginia 23 5 18 Cassy Jernberg Indiana 17 3 9 5 Hannah Cox Arizona 16 5 2 9 Vanessa Krause Michigan 16 5 11 Tess Cieplucha Tennessee 15 2 13 Sherridon Dressel Florida 15 3 12 Alyssa Marsh Duke 13 13 Claire Fisch Arizona State/Auburn 12 12 Kelley Fertel Florida 11 11 Haley Hynes Missouri 9 4 5 Madison Winstead Kentucky 7 7 Makayla Sargent Florida/NC State 6 6 Lainey Visscher Louisville 6 6 Margaret Higgs South Carolina 5 5 Kylie Jordan Duke 4 4 Julie Meynen Auburn 3 1 2 Abbie Dolan Notre Dame 2 2 Morgan Bullock West Virginia 2 2 Tevyn Waddell Minnesota 1 1

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Louise Hansson USC 128 37 36 55 Silja Kansakoski Arizona State 34 13 17 4 Anna Hopkin Arkansas 31 31 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 18.5 4.5 14 Reka Gyorgy Virginia Tech 17 11 1 5 Jinq En Phee Purdue 11 11 Valerie Gruest Northwestern 9 9 Kathrin Demler Ohio State 5 5 Sofia Carnevale UNLV/Georgia 1 1

Quick Analysis: What a class this is turning out to be. There are true elite college stars in all three groups: ranked recruits (Asia Seidt is the class points leader among domestic recruits, but Beata Nelson could overtake her next year), unranked recruits (Erika Brown) and internationals (Louise Hansson).

Sophomores (High School Class of 2017, College Class of 2021)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 1 Courtney Harnish Georgia 22 7 15 2 Sierra Schmidt Michigan 26 9 17 3 Margaret Aroesty USC 9 9 0 4 Brooke Forde Stanford 64 21 43 5 Nikol Popov Tennessee 3 no invite 3 6 Lauren Pitzer Stanford 23 1 22 7 Ashlyn Schoof Louisville 0 0 no invite 8 Hannah Kukurugya Stanford 0 0 0 9 Taylor Pike Texas A&M 11 5 6 10 Grace Zhao Stanford 7 5 2 11 Victoria Edwards Texas 0 no invite no invite 12 Ashley Volpenhein Stanford 0 no invite no invite 13 Marta Ciesla USC 0 0 0 14 Caitlin Tycz USC 0 0 0 15 Alexis Margett Michigan 0 no invite no invite 16 Anna Belousova Texas A&M 45 27 18 17 Taylor Ault Florida 0 0 0 18 Paige Madden Virginia 38 0 38 19 Joy Field Texas A&M 0 no invite 0 20 Regan Barney Princeton 0 no invite no invite

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Evie Pfeifer Texas 39.5 23.5 16 Bailey Bonnett Kentucky 28 14 14 Calypso Sheridan Northwestern 15 15 Emma Nordin Arizona State 9 9 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 9 9 Kristen Romano Ohio State 7 7 0 Emma Seiberlich Virginia 6 6 Abby Richter Virginia 5 5 Julia Poole NC State 3 3 Haley Yelle Texas A&M 3 3 Katie Trace Ohio State 3 3 Kate Moore NC State 2 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Mackenzie Padington* Minnesota 37 5 32 Robin Neumann* Cal 30 16 14 Sarah Darcel* Cal 12 12 — Mariia Astashkina* Louisville 12 12 0 Tamila Holub* NC State 11 11 0 Jing Quah Texas A&M 11 11 Sonnele Oeztuerk* Auburn 3 3 0

Quick Analysis: this class hasn’t had a huge impact yet. Brooke Forde probably would’ve risen to #1 in this class had we re-ranked them as seniors, and she’s been very productive already. Scoring improved dramatically among this class as sophomores, including top international scorer Mackenzie Padington (from 5 points as a freshman to 32 as a sophomore) and fast-rising Paige Madden (non-scorer as a freshman, 38 as a sophomore, good for #2 in the entire class).

Freshmen (High School Class of 2018, College Class of 2022)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 1 Taylor Ruck Stanford 50 50 2 Zoe Bartel Stanford 6 6 3 Julia Cook Texas 2 2 4 Vanessa Pearl Florida 2 2 5 Erica Sullivan USC 0 redshirt 6 Morgan Tankersley Stanford 3 3 7 Eva Merrell Georgia 0 redshirt 8 Emma Muzzy NC State 0 0 9 Olivia Carter Georgia 17 17 10 Lucie Nordmann Stanford 20 20 11 Amalie Fackenthal Stanford 4 4 12 Gabrielle Kopenski Texas A&M 0 no invite 13 Dakota Luther Georgia 9 9 14 Grace Ariola Texas 1 1 15 Samantha Shelton Harvard 0 — 16 Easop Lee Duke 0 17 Cassidy Bayer Cal 2 2 18 Madison Homovich Georgia 0 — 19 Leah Braswell Florida 0 — 20 Allie Raab Stanford 21 21 HM Sarah Grinalds Princeton 0 redshirt HM Kylee Alons NC State 15.5 15.5 HM Anya Goeders Stanford 5 5

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Izzy Ivey (Early ’19) Cal 37 37 Alexis Wenger Virginia 13 13 Noelle Peplowski Indiana 13 13 Kensey McMahon Alabama 12 12 Ema Rajic Cal 11 11 Kaki Christensen Virginia 11 11 Mackenzie Looze Indiana 4 4 Alena Kraus Louisville 3 3 Sinclair Larson Tennessee 2 2 Emily Hetzer Auburn 2 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points Maggie MacNeil Michigan 45 45 Sophie Hansson NC State 32 32 Ida Hulkko Florida State 14 14 Sarah Watson Akron 6 6

