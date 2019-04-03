2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The meet will act as a qualifier for all of the major international meets this summer, including the World Championships in Gwangju. In order to assure a spot on that team, a swimmer must place in the top-2 in an Olympic event and be under the FINA ‘A’ standard, or place top-4 in the 100 and 200 freestyle and be under the ‘B’ standard.

You can find full World Championship qualifying info here.

To check out the qualifying procedures for the other international meets this year, click here.

You can read about some of the notable entries for the meet here, and some of the key storylines to watch here.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all of this morning’s events.

Women’s 100 Back Para – Prelims

Men’s 100 Back Para – Prelims

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Women’s 50 Fly – Prelims

Men’s 50 Fly – Prelims

Women’s 1500 Free – Prelims

Men’s 800 Free – Prelims