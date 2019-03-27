Oleksiak Enters Six, Ruck Five Events At Canadian Trials (Psych Sheet)

2019 Canadian Swimming Trials

April 3-7, 2019

Toronto, ON

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre

LCM (50m)

The psych sheets for the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials have been released by Swimming Canada, with the event being used for selection to the 2019 World Championships, Pan American Games, World University Games, World Junior Championships, Para World Championships, and Para Pan Ams.

The meet will run from April 3-7 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Penny Oleksiak has entered six events for the competition, including the 200 free (sixth seed) and 200 fly (top seed). The two events are back-to-back on day four, so she’ll likely only do one. Swimming the 200 free would likely be primarily to swim the relay at Worlds, but she did swim it individually at last year’s Commonwealth Games and has the ability to contend having split sub-1:55 back in Rio.

The 200 fly is an event she has yet to explore on the international stage but would be an intriguing one for her to swim after she dropped four and a half seconds and went sub-2:10 at the Mel Zajac meet back in June.

She’s also entered in the 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly, the three events she raced at the Knoxville Pro Series in January, and the 50 freestyle.

Kylie Masse has entered four events, with the 50 free and 100 fly joining her primary races in the 100 and 200 backstroke. She hasn’t entered the 50 back here, but that shouldn’t impede her ability to swim it in Gwangju.

The meet presents the same challenge every year for swimmers going to school in the U.S., as they have a short turnaround from the NCAA Championships before this meet. Particularly for the men, who have NCAAs wrap up on Saturday and then the Trials kick off the following Wednesday.

Among the women coming off NCAAs is Taylor Ruck, who had a standout performance there with a pair of individual runner-up finishes as her Stanford Cardinal won their third consecutive title. She has entered five events for the meet: the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, and the 100 and 200 backstroke. She’ll be looking to qualify for her first Long Course World Championship after a standout Commonwealth Games (eight medals) and Pan Pacific Championships (five medals) in 2018.

Also notably coming off of NCAAs on the women’s side are Sydney Pickrem, Maggie MacNeil, and Mackenzie Padington who are all entered as well. Javier Acevedo, Will Pisani and James Guest will be among the men who will have that quick turnaround from men’s NCAAs.

Emily Overholt, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, Yuri Kisil, and Markus Thormeyer are a few more of Canada’s brightest stars who will all be in attendance.

There will also be a few international swimmers competing, including Louise Hansson, Dylan Carter, Nikola Miljenic and Victor Johansson who train at USC, along with the likes of Gabby DeLoof, Zheng Quah, Mitch D’Arrigo, Omar Pinzon and Luis Martinez.