Kylie Masse Now Owns Five Of The Ten Fastest 100 Back Swims In History

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kylie Masse kicked off the 2019 Canadian Trials with a bang Wednesday morning, posting one of the fastest swims in history in the women’s 100 back prelims.

Masse touched in a time of 58.19, the seventh fastest swim of all-time and the third fastest of her career. At the 2017 World Championships, she was 58.10, which at the time was a new world record, and was also 58.18 there in the semi-finals.

This swim now gives the 23-year-old five of the ten fastest swims in the history of the event. Check out the top-10 below:

The Windsor, Ontario native first broke the Canadian Record at the 2016 Olympic Trials, taking Sinead Russell‘s mark from 2011 of 59.68 down to 59.17 in the prelims and then 59.06 in the final. Including those swims, she’s now been under the previous record 36 times. She also now has the 19 fastest swims ever done by Canadian, with Taylor Ruck ranking second nationally with her 58.97 last year.

This event was fast overall this morning, with Kayla Sanchez (59.82), Jade Hannah (59.92), Ruck (1:00.09), and Madison Broad (1:00.56) all under the FINA ‘A’ cut (1:00.59). Both Sanchez and Hannah broke 1:00 for the first time.

For a full recap of this morning’s session, click here.