Projected Women’s 2020 NCAA Points By Class – All Classes

There are no NCAA Championships this spring, but we’ve been using psych sheet projected points to take a quarantine-fueled look back at our yearly recruit rankings.

Now, we’ll look at the two middle classes, comparing ranked recruits, unranked recruits, and international additions based on NCAA scoring (and 2020 NCAA psych sheet projected points) across each year of their eligibility so far.

Notes:

The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.

Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.

The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.

All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or mis-classified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

Seniors (High School Class of 2016, College Class of 2020)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Meghan Small Tennessee 54 18 15 21 — 27 2 Beata Nelson Wisconsin 106 0 46 60 — 54 3 Becca Mann USC 2 2 0 — — — 4 Stanzi Moseley USC/Tennessee 4.5 0 4.5 0 — 5 Claire Adams Texas 50 20 17 13 — 16 6 Katie Drabot Stanford 71.5 3 49 19.5 — 35 7 Veronica Burchill Georgia 25 4 16 5 — 29 8 Allie Szekely Stanford 9 6 3 0 — 3 9 Grace Oglesby Louisville 53 2 24 27 — 16 10 Lindsay Kozelsky (Horejsi) Minnesota 73 23 28 22 — 14 11 Erin Voss Stanford 24 0 6 18 — 12 12 Savanna Faulconer Florida 0 0 0 0 — 13 Keaton Blovad Cal 18 0 0 18 — 5 14 Megan Byrnes Stanford 41 25 15 1 — — 15 Kirsten Jacobsen Arizona 27 0 17 10 — 5 16 Ali Galyer Kentucky 35 11 13 11 — 21 17 Tatum Wade USC 0 0 0 0 — 18 Lauren Case Texas 13 13 0 0 — no invite 19 Asia Seidt Kentucky 113.5 32 38 43.5 — 43 20 Kennedy Lohman Arizona/Texas 0 0 0 0 — no invite

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Erika Brown Tennessee 93 47 46 — 54 Maddie Murphy Cal 38 20 7 11 — Molly Kowal Ohio State 29 12 17 — 20 Ky-Lee Perry NC State 24 24 — 6.5 Morgan Hill Virginia 23 5 18 — 32 Cassy Jernberg Indiana 17 3 9 5 — 10 Hannah Cox Arizona 16 5 2 9 — Vanessa Krause Michigan 16 5 11 — Sherridon Dressel Florida 15 3 12 — 37 Alyssa Marsh Duke 13 13 — 19.5 Claire Fisch Arizona State/Auburn 12 12 — 25 Kelley Fertel Florida 11 11 — Haley Hynes Missouri 9 4 5 — Madison Winstead Kentucky 7 7 — Makayla Sargent Florida/NC State 6 6 — 1 Lainey Visscher Louisville 6 6 — Margaret Higgs South Carolina 5 5 — Kylie Jordan Duke 4 4 — Julie Meynen Auburn 3 1 2 — 27 Abbie Dolan Notre Dame 2 2 — Morgan Bullock West Virginia 2 2 — Tevyn Waddell Minnesota 1 1 — Mikaela Dahlke Harvard 9 Casey Fanz Louisville 4 Peyton Kondis Houston 4 Courtney Vincent San Diego State 3.5 Madison Hart Penn State 1.5

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Louise Hansson USC 128 37 36 55 — 47 Silja Kansakoski Arizona State 34 13 17 4 — Anna Hopkin Arkansas 31 31 — 49 Phoebe Hines Hawaii 18.5 4.5 14 — 5 Reka Gyorgy Virginia Tech 17 11 1 5 — Tess Cieplucha Tennessee 15 2 13 — 42 Jinq En Phee Purdue 11 11 — Valerie Gruest Northwestern 9 9 — Kathrin Demler Ohio State 5 5 — 24 Sofia Carnevale UNLV/Georgia 1 1 — Emma Ball Florida 0 7

Juniors (High School Class of 2017, College Class of 2021)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Courtney Harnish Georgia 22 7 15 — 38 2 Sierra Schmidt Michigan 26 9 17 — 21 3 Margaret Aroesty USC 9 9 0 — 4 Brooke Forde Stanford 64 21 43 — 42 5 Nikol Popov Tennessee 3 no invite 3 — 6 Lauren Pitzer Stanford 23 1 22 — 5 7 Ashlyn Schoof Louisville 0 0 no invite — no invite 8 Hannah Kukurugya Stanford 0 0 0 — 9 Taylor Pike Texas A&M 11 5 6 — 1 10 Grace Zhao Stanford 7 5 2 — no invite 11 Victoria Edwards Texas 0 no invite no invite — no invite 12 Ashley Volpenhein Stanford 0 no invite no invite — no invite 13 Marta Ciesla USC 0 0 0 — 3 14 Caitlin Tycz USC 0 0 0 — no invite 15 Alexis Margett Michigan 0 no invite no invite — no invite 16 Anna Belousova Texas A&M 45 27 18 — 17 Taylor Ault Florida 0 0 0 — 18 Paige Madden Virginia 38 0 38 — 44 19 Joy Field Texas A&M 0 no invite 0 — 20 Regan Barney Princeton 0 no invite no invite — no invite

Paige Madden looked primed to climb the ranks, perhaps all the way to #2 in the class behind Brooke Forde . Both were projected to score 40+ individual points this year.

looked primed to climb the ranks, perhaps all the way to #2 in the class behind Both were projected to score 40+ individual points this year. There’s been some breaststroke disappointment in this class – Maggie Aroesty and Nikol Popov were both considered top-tier breaststroke prospects out of high school, but have just a combined 12 NCAA points through three seasons.

and were both considered top-tier breaststroke prospects out of high school, but have just a combined 12 NCAA points through three seasons. In general, this hasn’t been a powerhouse of a class, with just a handful of really big scorers, even when you look outside our top 20.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Evie Pfeifer Texas 39.5 23.5 16 — 1 Bailey Bonnett Kentucky 28 14 14 — 9 Emma Nordin Arizona State 9 9 — 43 Klara Thormalm San Diego State 9 9 — Kristen Romano Ohio State 7 7 0 — Emma Seiberlich Virginia 6 6 — Abby Richter Virginia 5 5 — 14 Julia Poole NC State 3 3 — 5 Haley Yelle Texas A&M 3 3 — Katie Trace Ohio State 3 3 — Kate Moore NC State 2 2 — 15 Sarah Thompson Missouri 0 26 Danielle Dellatorre Georgia 0 23 Morgan Friesen Louisville 0 11 Amanda Nunan Tennessee 0 9 Daria Pyshnenko Michigan 0 8.5 Olivia Calegan NC State 0 7 Sophie Angus Northwestern 0 6 Alexis Yager Tennessee 0 5 Caroline Hauder UNC 0 4 Caroline Gmelich Virginia 0 3 Erica Laning Arizona State 0 2

In terms of this analysis, Emma Nordin was one of the swimmers most harmed by the NCAA cancellation. She was in line to rocket up the class in scoring after putting up 9 as a sophomore. Nordin was seeded to score 43, one of the top projections of any junior.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Mackenzie Padington Minnesota 37 5 32 — Robin Neumann Cal 30 16 14 — 4 Calypso Sheridan Northwestern 15 15 — 44 Sarah Darcel Cal 12 12 — — Mariia Astashkina Louisville 12 12 0 — Tamila Holub NC State 11 11 0 — Jing Quah Texas A&M 11 11 — 9 Sonnele Oeztuerk Auburn 3 3 0 — Freya Rayner Ohio State 0 11 Arina Openysheva Louisville 0 7 Petra Halmai FGCU 0 7 Tjasa Pintar Tennessee 0 3.5 Olivia Anderson Georgia 0 2 Jemma Schlicht USC 0 1.5 Flora Molnar Alabama 0 1

Mackenzie Padington took a redshirt season – it’s unclear if she’ll be back next year, or if she’ll prioritize the Olympics again. But if/when she resurfaces through a transfer to NC State, she should remain one of the class’s top scorers.

took a redshirt season – it’s unclear if she’ll be back next year, or if she’ll prioritize the Olympics again. But if/when she resurfaces through a transfer to NC State, she should remain one of the class’s top scorers. Usually, Olympic years don’t bring out a lot of international scorers. But we had seven international juniors seeded to be first-time NCAA scorers.

Sophomores (High School Class of 2018, College Class of 2022)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Taylor Ruck Stanford 50 50 — 2 Zoe Bartel Stanford 6 6 — 1 3 Julia Cook Texas 2 2 — 18 4 Vanessa Pearl Florida 2 2 — 18 5 Erica Sullivan USC 0 redshirt — 6 Morgan Tankersley Stanford 3 3 — 27 7 Eva Merrell Georgia 0 redshirt — 8 Emma Muzzy NC State 0 0 — 21 9 Olivia Carter Georgia/Michigan 17 17 — 12 10 Lucie Nordmann Stanford 20 20 — 7 11 Amalie Fackenthal Stanford 4 4 — 12 Gabrielle Kopenski Texas A&M 0 no invite — 13 Dakota Luther Georgia 9 9 — 16 14 Grace Ariola Texas 1 1 — 15 Samantha Shelton Harvard 0 — — 16 Easop Lee Duke 0 — 17 Cassidy Bayer Cal 2 2 — 18 Madison Homovich Georgia 0 — — 19 Leah Braswell Florida 0 — — 20 20 Allie Raab Stanford 21 21 — 5 HM Sarah Grinalds Princeton 0 redshirt — HM Kylee Alons NC State 15.5 15.5 — 20 HM Anya Goeders Stanford 5 5 —

There have been quite a few top talents in this class missing seasons for various reasons. Taylor Ruck took a redshirt, and there’s reason to discuss whether she’ll return to Stanford next year or continue to focus on long course and the Canadian Olympic team now that the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021.

took a redshirt, and there’s reason to discuss whether she’ll return to Stanford next year or continue to focus on long course and the Canadian Olympic team now that the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. Erica Sullivan deferred her enrollment two years to prep for Tokyo, and she’s got big decisions to make with the Olympic delay.

deferred her enrollment two years to prep for Tokyo, and she’s got big decisions to make with the Olympic delay. At least, though, the absences in this class have mostly been because the swimmer was so good they bypassed some NCAA years, rather than not being good enough to score. The top 10 in this class have been very solid – all but Ruck, Sullivan and Eva Merrell (who tore her ACL and was out for the season) were projected to score at NCAAs.

(who tore her ACL and was out for the season) were projected to score at NCAAs. It’s also worth noting that Stanford recruited a huge chunk of this top 20, and those athletes didn’t appear to peak for Pac-12s. It’s fair to speculate that their actual NCAA scorings would be higher than projected.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Izzy Ivey (Early ’19) Cal 37 37 — 33 Alexis Wenger Virginia 13 13 — 17 Noelle Peplowski Indiana 13 13 — 22 Kensey McMahon Alabama 12 12 — 17 Ema Rajic Cal 11 11 — 1 Kaki Christensen Virginia 11 11 — Mackenzie Looze Indiana 4 4 — 1 Alena Kraus Louisville 3 3 — Sinclair Larson Tennessee 2 2 — Emily Hetzer Auburn 2 2 — 6 Rhyan White Alabama 0 51 Izzy Gati Kentucky 0 18.5 Grace Countie UNC 0 6 Trude Rothrock Tennessee 0 6 Lillie Hosack Wisconsin 0 5 Halladay Kinsey South Carolina 0 5 Kaylee Wheeler Louisville 0 5 Sophie Sorenson Kentucky 0 4 Audrey Reimer Utah 0 3 Aria Bernal Arizona 0 2 Callie Dickinson Georgia 0 2 Morgan Scott Indiana/Alabama 0 1

We had originally ranked Izzy Ivey as the #1 recruit in the class of 2019, but she graduated early and joined this group in the NCAA. She’s now on pace to be one of the class’s top few scorers, and the top domestic one.

as the #1 recruit in the class of 2019, but she graduated early and joined this group in the NCAA. She’s now on pace to be one of the class’s top few scorers, and the top domestic one. Alabama’s Rhyan White was another victim of the NCAA cancellation. She was projected to score 51, which would have surged her to #4 in the class behind Ivey and two internationals.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Maggie MacNeil Michigan 45 45 — 50 Sophie Hansson NC State 32 32 — 40 Ida Hulkko Florida State 14 14 — Sarah Watson Akron 6 6 — Laticia Transom USC 0 21 Alicia Wilson Cal 0 16 Victoria Kwan Michigan 0 3

This is an outstanding international class. Maggie MacNeil would likely be the #1 scorer in the class if this year’s meet had gone on, and Sophie Hansson was probably #2. Hulkko took a redshirt and should be back for FSU down the road.

Freshmen (High School Class of 2019, College Class of 2023)

Rank Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Kate Douglass Virginia 51 2 Zoie Hartman Georgia 45 3 Katharine Berkoff NC State 16 4 Emily Weiss Indiana 18 5 Coleen Gillilan Notre Dame 6 Ella Nelson Virginia 33 7 Kaitlynn Sims Michigan 17 8 Caitlin Brooks Kentucky 15 9 Ayla Spitz Cal 10 Kelly Pash Texas 4 11 Zephy Koh Princeton no invite 12 Alexandra Crisera Stanford 6 13 Hannah Bach Ohio State 13 14 Madelyn Donohoe Virginia 15 Cora Dupre Indiana 17 16 Lexi Cuomo Virginia 7 17 Ashley Turak Indiana 18 Lindsay Looney Arizona State 19 Ellie VanNote UNC 20 Mary Smutny Texas no invite HM Caroline Bentz Virginia Tech no invite HM Talia Bates Florida no invite HM Chloe Clark Cal no invite HM Caroline Cooper UNC no invite

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Ellie Marquardt Princeton 12 Rachel Klinker Cal 9 Gillian Davey Kentucky 4 Felicia Pasadyn Harvard 2 Meredith Rees Missouri 1

International Recruits

Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Hannah Brunzell Northwestern 3

2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Scoring – Individuals