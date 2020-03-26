THE FENCE (Clemson Club Swimming Hype Video)

What Side of the Fence Are You Gonna Be On?

Owen Withycombe, the outgoing president of the collegiate club swimming team at Clemson University, implores you to choose.

There are a lot of fast swimmers in the country. A lot of swimmers who sit on one side of the fence, clocking in, doing what their coaches ask, and then clocking out.

Then there’s another group of swimmers, the ones who maximize their potential, who climb the fence and attack the extra effort, the extra challenges, and the extra work that lies on the other side.

Clemson’s collegiate club team has had to fight this battle for their mere existence, with the school having spent most of the last decade trying to close the natatorium (which included cutting the varsity program in 2010).

Watch Owen explain “The Fence” in the most intense way imaginable below.

The 2020 Collegiate Club Championship meet, which is supported by US Masters Swimming, was cancelled as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.