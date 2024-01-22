World Aquatics Posts Hype Video for Doha World Championships

World Aquatics recently released a promotional video for the 2024 Doha World Championships, which features a compilation of clips from recent World Championship events.

The competition will begin on February 2nd and span just over two weeks, culminating on the 18th with all pool swimming events taking place from the 11th-18th.

For many athletes, it’s the last opportunity to get in high level racing before their respective Olympic Trial meets, and for several nations, it’s the final chance to qualify for the Paris Games in the six relays. Great Britain is the most notable nation that must send a strong team to Doha, specifically for the men’s 4×100 free relay, as due to a prelims disqualification in the event at Fukuoka, they do not currently have a qualifying time.

While several big names will be skipping these championships, either to focus on the Olympic Games or due to its interference with the collegiate season, many noteworthy athletes will still be making an appearance. This includes Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, Carson Foster, and Nic Fink for the Americans, and Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Ben Proud, Abbie Wood, and Medi Harris for Great Britain. Shayna Jack and Cameron McEvoy headline Australia’s roster, while world record holders such as Sarah Sjostrom and Daniel Wiffen will also be in attendance.

Doha will feature six sports in total: pool swimming, open-water swimming, diving, water polo, high diving, and artistic swimming.

THE VIDEO: