Canadian and Alberta Provincial Record Holder Sienna Rodgers sends verbal to OSU

Sienna Rodgers, a Canadian from the province of Alberta, has declared her intention to swim for the Ohio State University starting next fall (2025). Rodgers currently swims for the University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC).

She announced on Instagram:

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The Ohio State University! Thank you to my family, friends, coach Carl and my teammates for all their support along the way! A huge thank you to the OSU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity! I can’t wait to be apart of this team! GO BUCKS!!‼️🅾️

Rodgers has been a key member of several relays that have broken Alberta Provincial records. At the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships (LCM), her team, UCSC, broke the 4×100 medley relay record for the 15-17 age group in a 4:09.88. Rodgers is also a part of the UCSC squad that owns the 4×50 medley relay provincial record.

At the aforementioned Canadian Championships, Rodgers also broke two individual Provincial records in the 15-year-old age group, in the 50 and 100 backstroke. In the 50, she swam a 29.17 to lower her own record and finish 2nd overall, while in the 100, she swam a 1:02.36 on the opening leg of the record breaking medley relay to help UCSC place 2nd. The previous record for the 100 back was 1:02.81, which was set in 2022 by Jordan Greber.

At the December 2023 Ontario Junior International, Rodgers carried her record breaking momentum over to SCM, taking down Brooklynn Snodgrass’ 100 back provincial record in the 15 year old age group, swimming a 59.17 in prelims before adding over a tenth in finals (59.34) to win bronze. Rodgers also swam a 27.30 in the 50 back to shave 0.89 off her previous provincial record of 28.19.

Best SCM times (and their SCY conversions)

50 back – 27.30 (24.59)

100 back – 59.17 (53.30)

Best LCM times (and their SCY conversions)

100 fly – 1:03.54 (55.98)

200 back – 2:20.58 (2:04.48)

100 free – 1:01.11 (53.61)

50 free – 27.20 (23.62)

OSU is coming off their first Big Ten Championship loss in 5 years, where the Buckeyes lost to the Indiana Hoosiers by half a point. Prior to this year, Ohio State had won 4 straight Big Ten Championship titles. At conference championships, it took a 54.59 to qualify for a second swim in the 100 back. Rodgers’ converted time would have easily qualified her for the B-final and ranked 6th on the Buckeyes’ 2023-2024 roster.

Rodgers will join KK LeBlanc (sprint free), Abigail Perry (sprint free), Adair Shaw (free/IM), Carrie Furbee (free/fly), and fellow Canadian Taya Hutchinson (sprint free) in the Buckeyes class of 2029. This incoming class will look to replenish the Buckeyes’ sprinting depth, as their top sprint freestylers in Amy Fulmer and Teresa Ivan will have graduated.

Ohio State has had a long history of recruiting top Candians to their program. This includes the likes of 2016 Olympian Michelle Williams and class of 2024 recruits Delia Lloyd and Sienna Angove.

