Breastroker Tobin Uhl set to join Georgia Tech’s class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Foothills Swim Team’s Tobin Uhl has verbally committed to Georgia Tech. Uhl is from Littleton, Colorado and grew up swimming for his summer swim team. Uhl is currently a junior at Columbine High School and will join the Yellow Jackets starting in fall of 2025.

On Instagram, he posted:

I am stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Georgia Tech! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their endless support. Also, a huge thank you to the coaching staff at Georgia Tech for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! GO YELLOW JACKETS!! 🐝🐝 #STINGEM

Uhl is extremely versatile, and can swim from the 100 breast up to the 1650 freestyle. At the 2024 CSI Senior Meet, Uhl won the 200 breast in 2:00.74, placed 2nd in the 400 IM with a 3:59.90, placed 3rd in the 100 breast in 56.85, and 4th in the 500 free in 4:35.48. Last year, Uhl helped Columbine place 3rd at the Colorado High School Boys 5A State Championships with a 7th place finish in the 200 IM (1:53.00) and 9th place finish in the 100 breast (57.69). On Columbine’s 200 free relay he split a 21.54, and on the medley relay, he split a 26.18 on the breaststroke leg.

Best times SCY:

100 breast – 56.85

200 breast – 2:00.74

200 IM – 1:53.00

400 IM – 3:59.90

200 free – 1:42.82

500 free – 4:35.48

1650 free – 16:12.51

Georgia Tech is a member of the ACC, which will welcome Cal, Stanford, and SMU this fall. When Uhl arrives on campus, the trio of new schools will be competing in their second year in the new conference. This year, the Yellow Jackets finished 9th out of the 11 ACC teams with 575.5 points. Uhl will look to add to Georgia Tech’s already strong breaststroke group, which is led by sophomore Joao Caballero. This season, Uhl would have ranked 5th on their roster for the 200 breast and 6th in the 100 breast.

Uhl’s versatility will be put to good use, as the school has historically been successful in developing breastroke/IM specialists. One such example is Brazilian Caio Rodrigues Pumputis, a Tokyo Olympian and 6x NCAA A-finalist; another is former ACC Swimmer of the Year Gal Nevo.

In order to earn a second swim, it took times of 1:57.99 in the 200 breast, 3:51.91 in the 400 IM, and a 54.51 in the 100 breast.

Uhl will join TAC Titans’ Abhay Tharakan, a backstroke/IM specialist, in Georgia Tech’s class of 2029.

Uhl was a competitive skiierg when he was younger and developed a love for outdoors that he still harbors today.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.