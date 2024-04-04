Breastroker William Iglar set to join Babson College’s class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stingrays Swimming’s William Iglar, who hails from Marietta, Georgia, will swim for the Babson Beavers beginning fall of 2024. Iglar specializes in the breaststrokes, and is currently a senior at Walton High School.

I chose Babson for its excellence among business and entrepreneurial schools and for my belief in Coach Eric’s philosophy for the team. Go Babo!!!

At the 2024 Southeastern Meet of Champions, Iglar posted a slew of best times, which included his 200 breast and several other ‘off’ events. He posted a 22.27 50 free, a 48.23 100 free, and 1:44.94 200 free. In his 200 breast, he swam a 2:05.13 to shave over a second off from his previous best time (2:06.52).

Just one month before that, at the Georgia High School 7A State Championships, he swam a 56.96 in the 100 breast to break 57 for the first time and place 2nd overall. His previous best time was 57.81. He additionally split a 26.14 on Walton’s 200 medley relay (1:31.84). Glassner went on to swim a 1:55.93 in his 200 IM for 7th, helping Walton High win the state championship, placing 1st out of 38 teams.

Best Times:

100 breast – 56.96

200 breast – 2:05.13

200 IM – 1:55.93

200 free – 1:44.94

100 free – 48.23

Babson College is a member of the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). At this year’s championships, the Beavers placed 4th out of 7 teams under second year head coach Eric Thurston.

Iglar will look to make a quick impact for the Beavers, as at NEWMAC championships his 100 breast would have placed 7th, 200 breast would have placed 6th, and his 200 IM would have tied for 16th. By the time Iglar arrives on campus, Babson’s top breaststroker, senior Blake Albanese, will have graduated.

Iglar is set to join a large class of 2028, which includes Tommy Hannenian (sprint freestyle), Dom Crisafulli (free/IM), Thomas Ambelang (sprint free/backstroke), Nehemiah Rhee (butterfly/IM), and Liam Maloney (butterfly/IM).

