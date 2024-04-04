George Glassner will join Washington and Lee University’s Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

George Glassner of Lifetime Swim Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will travel to Lexington, Virginia to swim and study at Washington and Lee University starting this fall. He is currently a senior at Charlotte Latin High School.

Regarding his decision, he explained:

Washington and Lee offered me an experience to level up my swimming and academics, while being surrounded by amazing teammates and friends. I couldn’t describe a better fit!

At Charlotte Latin, Glassner, a two-year captain for the Hawks, recently helped his team to a 3rd consecutive NCISAA D1 State Championships, swimming 2 personal bests to place 3rd in the 100 back (51.37) and 5th in the 100 fly (51.05).

Glassner is a three time futures qualifier, with qualifying times in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 back (LCM). Outside of swimming, Glassner is a passionate rock climber and a “professional life coach and hype man.”

Best Times:

100 fly – 51.05

200 fly – 1:59.58

100 back – 51.37

200 back – 1:54.95

Washington and Lee is a Division III school and member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). At conferences this year, The Generals won their 8th ODAC championship in school history and 3rd straight. Glassner looks to bolster Washington and Lee’s already strong roster, as his best times in the 100 back would have finished 3rd overall, his 200 back (1:54.95) would have been 6th, and his 100 fly would have placed 7th.

Glassner will join IM specialist Reid Vandervoort from Houston, Texas in the Generals’ class of 2028.

