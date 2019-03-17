Welcome Back Win For Jeanette Ottesen In Edinburgh

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The British Lion that is Adam Peaty closed out his 2019 Edinburgh International Meet with a series of impressive performances in tonight’s skins event for the 50m breaststroke. The 24-year-old who won the 100m breast last night in 58.73, the fastest time in the world this season kicked off his first 50m breast round in a time of 27.43.

Progressing through the narrowing field, Peaty then produced 27.54 and 27.60 until he finally took the event crown in a time of 26.99. Peaty’s time now places the Brit as #2 in the world rankings, sitting only behind 33-year-old veteran Felipe Lima of Brazil.

18-year-old Ellesmere Titan Freya Anderson came within a fingernail of taking the women’s 100m freestyle title tonight, falling just .17 shy of winner Signe Bro of Denmark. The pair was very close this morning in prelims, with the Dane clocking 55.09 to Anderson’s 55.21.

Tonight, Bro took the lead early, opening in 26.43 to Anderson’s 27.25, but held on for dear life as the teen came home like a freight train. Bro’s back half spit out a 27.58, while Anderson was sub-27 in 26.93. All told, Bro hit the wall first in 54.01, while Anderson finished in 54.18.

Anderson’s time is just off the 54.16 she threw down at the Flanders Cup this past January, a time that remains 11th in the world. With her 54.01, Bro now enters the world rankings as #10.

After firing off the #1 time in the world in the 1500m freestyle earlier in the meet, Daniel Jervis stirred the pot once again to rearrange the world rankings in the 400m free. The Swansea swimmer entered this meet with a best 400m free time of 3:48.08 from last year’s Commonwealth Games, a time that rendered him 4th.

This evening, Jervis was within range of that mark, less than a second away with a winning effort of 3:48.93. Jervis represented the only racer of the night to delve under the 3:50 barrier, as runner-up Stephen Milne touched in a time of 3:53.71.

University of Stirling’s Duncan Scott was in the water twice tonight, topping the podium in both events. First in the 100m free, Scott touched in a respectable in-season time of 49.11, holding off the only other sub-50 second swimmer in Mathias Rysgaard of Denmark. Rysgaard settled for silver about half a second back in 49.67.

Scott earned the 2nd seed this morning in the men’s 100m fly behind Joe Litchfield, but was able to upgrade his AM swim to gold with a winning time of 53.78. That kept Scott .05 ahead of Litchfield who earned silver in 53.83.

Of note, reigning British national champion in the event, James Guy, was disqualified for a one-handed touch at the turn this morning.

New mama Jeanette Ottesen earned her first international medal since returning to competition last year, snagging gold in the women’s 50m fly tonight. Leading a trio of sub-27 second Danish swimmers, Ottesen got her hand on the wall in a time of 26.15, followed by teammates Emilie Beckmann and Amalie Mikkelsen in marks of 26.40 and 26.80, respectively.

Ottesen’s time is her fastest since coming back after the birth of her daughter in late 2017, with the Olympian now inserting herself into the world rankings at slot #7.

Additional winners this evening included Stirling’s Aimee Willmott doubling up on her 400m IM from earlier in the meet with a 200m IM victory tonight. Willmott touched in 2:12.90, with Abbie Wood just over a second behind in 2:14.08.

Hannah Miley, who is coming back to competition after ankle surgery late last year, rounded out the top 3 with a time of 2:15.31.

Luke Greenbank earned the only sub-2:00 time in the men’s 200m back by clocking 1:59.05 for the victory, while Jessica Fullalove was the winner on the women’s side of the event in 2:10.60.

Visiting Spaniard Jessica Vall earned her fastest 200m breaststroke time of the season, topping the podium in a time of 2:24.94. That beats out the 2:25.70 the European Championships medalist hit last month in San Marino and renders her 7th in the world.

Behind Vall tonight was former British National Record holder Molly Renshaw who reaped silver in 2:25.61, her fastest off the season by well over a second, while Spanish teammate Marina Garcia finished 3rd in 2:25.91. Both women now enter the top 15 performers of the season, with Renshaw checking in at #8, and Garcia in at #10.

Finally, Leah Crisp cranked out a new personal best time of 16:38.78 to win the women’s 1500m freestyle. She won the event by well over 12 seconds and overtook her previous personal best by over 10 seconds.