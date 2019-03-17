Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Panziera Powers Out 2:07.12 200 Back, Condorelli Takes 100 Fly

2019 OPEN ABSOLUTO INVIERNO COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

Producing the 2nd fastest time of her young career, Italian 23-year-old Margherita Panziera powered her way to 200m backstroke gold here in Madrid on the final night of the 2019 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid.

Opening with a front half of 1:02.41 and closing in 1:04.71, Panziera’s the checked in at a monstrous 2:07.12, sitting 2nd in her career’s resume only to her personal best mark of 2:06.18 hit at Glasgow last year for European Championships gold.

Panziera’s outing surges the Italian to the top of the overall world rankings for the season, dethroning American teen Regan Smith.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK

ReganUSA
Smith
01/12
2.07.53
2Kathleen
BAKER		USA2.08.0803/08
3Hali
Flickinger 		USA 2.08.7201/12
4Kaylee
McKEOWN		AUS2.09.4712/20
5Katalin
BURIAN		HUN2.09.9202/09
View Top 26»

Also shaking up the world rankings was Panziera’s Italian teammate Simona Quadarella, as the multi-European Championships gold medalist hit her season-best time in the women’s 400m free. Touching the wall in 4;07.88, Quadarella produced the 5th fastest time of her career and the 7th fastest time in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 400 FREE

KatieUSA
LEDECKY
11/29
4.00.35
2Bingjie
LI		CHN4.03.2903/07
3Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN4.05.2803/07
4Emily
OVERHOLT		CAN4.06.2702/21
5Ajna
KESELY		HUN4.07.1410/12
View Top 26»

Keeping the Italian winning streak alive in Madrid was Santo Condorellithe once-American/once-Canadian swimmer who notched the fastest 100m butterfly time for the men this evening. Condorelli punched the clock in 52.28 to beat out teammate Piero Codia‘s silver medal-garnering time of 52.45.

Condorelli’s effort falls within the top 12 outings in the world this season and represents the Olympian’s fastest time since 2016.

4-time European Championships medalist last year, including a silver medalist in the 100m fly, Russian Svetlana Chimrova got the job done in the sprint event tonight in Madrid. Clocking a winning mark of 57.88 for the only sub-58 second time of the field, Chimrova nailed her fastest time of the season and came within less than a second off of her own Russian National Record of 57.17.

Chimrova’s remarkable time this evening now enters the Russian as 5th in the season’s world rankings. Of note, Elena Di Liddo put up a solid performance of her own for silver, finishing in 58.57.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

RikakoJPN
IKEE
11/17
57.06
2Amanda
KENDALL		USA57.8011/30
3Emma
McKEON		AUS57.8403/16
4Kelsi
DAHLIA		USA57.8601/10
5Sehyeon
AN		KOR57.9610/15
View Top 26»

Andrea Vergani took the men’s 50m free in 22.02 to position himself as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season. He registered an eye-popping effort of 21.68 last summer to take bronze at the European Championships.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE

BenjaminGBR
PROUD
01/26
21.71
2Michael
ANDREW		USA21.9403/09
2Nathan
ADRIAN		USA21.9411/29
4Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN22.0502/16
5Kristian
GKOLOMEEV		GRE22.0602/09
View Top 26»

Luca Dotto settled for silver tonight in 22.43, while Condorelli took bronze in 22.56.

Additional Winners:

  • Miguel Duran  was the men’s 400m free winner in 3:50.35, with the 200m freestyle victor here, Matteo Ciampiright behind in 3:50.47 for silver.
  • Silvia Di Pietro and Barbora Seemanova tied for the women’s 50m free gold. Both touched in 22.74.
  • Seemanova was back in the pool to take bronze in that women’s 400m free race behind Quadarella and Italian Linda Campioni. Campioni earned silver in 4;09.19, while the Czech clocked 4:14.38.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!