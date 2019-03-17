Jarrett Payne Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 50 Fly

12-year old Jarrett Payne of the Springfield Family YMCA has broken the 11-12 boys’ National Age Group Record in the 50 yard fly. Swimming in a time trial on Sunday afternoon at the Great Lakes Zone YMCA Championships, Payne swam a 23.49. That broke the 2014 National Age Group Record set by Vinny Marciano at 23.63.

This is Payne’s first National Age Group Record after being named a Honorable Mention Swammy Award winner for 11-12 boys in 2018.

Payne’s previous season-best time in the event was set last weekend in 23.85.

Payne has 5 cuts for the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, which will run from April 1st-5th in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he will still be 12-years old.

Payne swam a best time in every event he raced at the meet except for the 50 back.

Payne’s other times from this meet: