Jarrett Payne Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 50 Fly

12-year old Jarrett Payne of the Springfield Family YMCA has broken the 11-12 boys’ National Age Group Record in the 50 yard fly. Swimming in a time trial on Sunday afternoon at the Great Lakes Zone YMCA Championships, Payne swam a 23.49. That broke the 2014 National Age Group Record set by Vinny Marciano at 23.63.

This is Payne’s first National Age Group Record after being named a Honorable Mention Swammy Award winner for 11-12 boys in 2018.

Payne’s previous season-best time in the event was set last weekend in 23.85.

Payne has 5 cuts for the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, which will run from April 1st-5th in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he will still be 12-years old.

Payne swam a best time in every event he raced at the meet except for the 50 back.

Payne’s other times from this meet:

  • 50 free (individual event) – 22.09
  • 50 free (on a 200 free relay leadoff) – 22.19
  • 200 free (individual event) – 1:46.22
  • 200 free (on an 800 free relay leadoff) – 1:47.54
  • 50 back – 25.23
  • 100 breast – 1:02.42
  • 50 fly (on a 200 medley relay split) – 23.89
  • 100 IM – 54.66
  • 200 IM – 1:59.01

