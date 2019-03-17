Condorelli Looking For First Win In Madrid

2019 OPEN ABSOLUTO INVIERNO COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

Italy’s European Championships bronze medalist Andrea Vergani claimed the top seed in the men’s 50m free on the final day of the 2019 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid. Clocking 22.24, Vergani held off Italian teammate Luca Dotto, who will swim alongside the 21-year-old in tonight’s final with his morning mark of 22.80.

Marco Orsi lurks as the 3rd seeded swimmer in 22.87, while Santo Condorelli is also in the mix with his morning mark of 22.88.

Condorelli was back in the pool shortly to take on the men’s 100m fly, where he claimed lane 4 in an AM effort of 53.16. That held off Piero Codia, who touched in 53.29, but sets up a potentially heated final for tonight.

Additional top seeds came in the form of Silvia Di Pietro‘s 25.70 in the women’s 50m free, Svetlana Chimrova‘s 59.09 in the women’s 100m fly, Matteo Ciampi‘s 3:57.13 in the 400m free and Evgeny Rylov‘s 1:59.68 in the 200m back.

European Championships multi-medalist Simona Quadarella was in the water, too, staking her claim on the women’s 400m free with her time of 4:16.43.