Peaty Wakes Up & Clocks World’s 5th Fastest 50 Breast

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The final day of the 2019 Edinburgh International Swim Meet saw Adam Peaty take another top seed, leading the men’s 50m breaststroke field in a morning mark of 27.21. Right behind him, for now, is Melvin Imoudu, who clocked 27.40, while Philip Greve and Tobais Bjerg tied for 3rd seed in 27.49.

Peaty’s mark already situates him as 5th fastest in the world this season, but the man has proven prelims is simply a means to an end and we’ll more likely see something more in the sub-27 second range this evening.

Danish new-mama Jeanette Ottesen claimed lane 4 in the women’s 50m fly in 26.62, while her countrywomen Emilie Beckmann and Amalie Mikkelsen followed suit in times of 26.93 and 27.29.

Commonwealth Games multi-medalist Duncan Scott wrangled up the men’s 100m free top seed in 50.15, while Spain’s Jessica Vall topped the women’s 200m breast field this morning in a solid 2:26.36.

Scott was also in the men’s 100m fly field this morning, claiming the 4th slot in 55.00, while Joe Litchfield enters tonight’s final in the pole position in 54.58.

Of note, British National Champion in the event, James Guy, was disqualified for a one-handed touch at the turn. There’s no skin off Guy’s back here at this in-season meet, however, as he still snared the 200m free/200m fly double.