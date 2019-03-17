Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame Will Visit Disaster-Stricken Areas of Japan

Tokyo 2020 announced this week that the Olympic Flame will be on display in the three prefectures that were hit hardest in the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami: the Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures.

According to Tokyo2020.org:

“The planned display is based on the concept that the Olympic Games should aid reconstruction in disaster-hit areas of Japan. It will align with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay concept “Hope Lights Our Way” in what will be the tenth year since the Great East Japan Earthquake.”

The flame, which will be ignited in Greece, will spend two days total in each of the three prefectures, from March 20-25. The Torch Relay will begin on March 26th and pass through a total of 47 Japanese prefectures over a 121-day span.

The flame, which will be lit in Greece, will arrive at Matsushima Airbase in Miyagi on March 20th, and then be displayed at Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Recovery Memorial Park, which commemorates the 400 inhabitants of the Minamihama district of Ishinomaki city that were lost during the 2011 tsunami.

Following Miyagi, the flame will be taken to Iwate, where it will be displayed aboard Sanriku Railway line and the SL Ginga Steam Locomotive Express. After Iwate, the flame will be displayed at the Fukushima Station East Exit.

The East Exit, which is located in the center of the city, is home to the Azuma Gymnasium, which became a support base for approximately 110,000 survivors in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami. Next, the flame will go to the Aquamarine Park in Iwaki city, which was devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

Per Tokyo2020.org, the daily schedule leading up to the beginning of the Torch Relay is as follows: