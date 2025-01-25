Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Breaks American Record In 400 Medley Relay With 3:21.48, G. Walsh Splits 47.15 On Fly

Comments: 3

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

  • NCAA Record: 3:21.01, Virginia-2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

Top 8:

  1. UVA ‘A’ – 3:21.48 **American Record**
  2. Texas ‘A’ – 3:28.00
  3. NC State ‘A’ – 3:29.39
  4. UVA ‘B’ – 3:32.34
  5. ASU ‘A’ – 3:32.79
  6. Texas ‘B’ – 3:32.97
  7. NC State ‘B’ – 3:34.69
  8. ASU ‘B’ – 3:36.69

The Virginia women broke their own American Record in the 400 medley relay swimming to a 3:21.48 at the Eddie Reese Showdown. That broke the previous record of a 3:22.34 that they set three years ago at both ACCs and NCAAs.

Split Comparison

Virginia- Eddie Reese Showdown Virginia–2022 ACC Championships
Virginia–2022 NCAA Championships
Claire Curzan – 50.05 Gretchen Walsh–49.71
Alex Walsh – 56.67 Alexis Wenger–56.79
Gretchen Walsh – 47.15 Alex Walsh–49.59
Alex Walsh–49.45
Anna Moesch– 47.61 Kate Douglass–46.25
3:21.48 3:22.34 3:22.34

The Virginia lineup had some changes since 2022 as Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass graduated. Claire Curzan arrived from Stanford and Anna Moesch began her freshman season this fall.

The biggest difference tonight was the butterfly leg as Gretchen Walsh was over two seconds faster than her sister Alex Walsh was two years ago. Alex was slightly faster on the breaststroke leg tonight than Wenger was.

Virginia also holds the NCAA record as that record stands at a 3:21.01 set at 2024 NCAAs. That relay included Jasmine Nocentini from Italy so it did not count as an American Record.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HOO love
25 minutes ago

Love!

0
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
36 minutes ago

Ho-hum. Just another day at the office for the University of Virginia women’s swimming program.

0
0
Reply
YSwim
48 minutes ago

with 1st and 4th legs closer to PBs and all four legs rested and tapered this relay has a shot at sub 3:20

1
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!