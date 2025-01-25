Virginia Breaks American Record In 400 Medley Relay With 3:21.48, G. Walsh Splits 47.15 On Fly

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 3:21.01, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

Top 8:

UVA ‘A’ – 3:21.48 **American Record** Texas ‘A’ – 3:28.00 NC State ‘A’ – 3:29.39 UVA ‘B’ – 3:32.34 ASU ‘A’ – 3:32.79 Texas ‘B’ – 3:32.97 NC State ‘B’ – 3:34.69 ASU ‘B’ – 3:36.69

The Virginia women broke their own American Record in the 400 medley relay swimming to a 3:21.48 at the Eddie Reese Showdown. That broke the previous record of a 3:22.34 that they set three years ago at both ACCs and NCAAs.

Split Comparison

The Virginia lineup had some changes since 2022 as Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass graduated. Claire Curzan arrived from Stanford and Anna Moesch began her freshman season this fall.

The biggest difference tonight was the butterfly leg as Gretchen Walsh was over two seconds faster than her sister Alex Walsh was two years ago. Alex was slightly faster on the breaststroke leg tonight than Wenger was.

Virginia also holds the NCAA record as that record stands at a 3:21.01 set at 2024 NCAAs. That relay included Jasmine Nocentini from Italy so it did not count as an American Record.