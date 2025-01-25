Virginia Breaks American Record In 400 Medley Relay With 3:21.48, G. Walsh Splits 47.15 On Fly

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Info
- Live Results, also available on MeetMobile as “Eddie Reese Texas Showdown”
- Friday Morning Live Recap
- Friday Night Livestream
- Live Recap Session 2
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 3:21.01, Virginia-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89
Top 8:
- UVA ‘A’ – 3:21.48 **American Record**
- Texas ‘A’ – 3:28.00
- NC State ‘A’ – 3:29.39
- UVA ‘B’ – 3:32.34
- ASU ‘A’ – 3:32.79
- Texas ‘B’ – 3:32.97
- NC State ‘B’ – 3:34.69
- ASU ‘B’ – 3:36.69
The Virginia women broke their own American Record in the 400 medley relay swimming to a 3:21.48 at the Eddie Reese Showdown. That broke the previous record of a 3:22.34 that they set three years ago at both ACCs and NCAAs.
Split Comparison
|Virginia- Eddie Reese Showdown
|Virginia–2022 ACC Championships
|
Virginia–2022 NCAA Championships
|Claire Curzan – 50.05
|Gretchen Walsh–49.71
|
Gretchen Walsh–49.44
|Alex Walsh – 56.67
|Alexis Wenger–56.79
|
Alexis Wenger–57.27
|Gretchen Walsh – 47.15
|Alex Walsh–49.59
|
Alex Walsh–49.45
|Anna Moesch– 47.61
|Kate Douglass–46.25
|
Kate Douglass-46.18
|3:21.48
|3:22.34
|3:22.34
The Virginia lineup had some changes since 2022 as Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass graduated. Claire Curzan arrived from Stanford and Anna Moesch began her freshman season this fall.
The biggest difference tonight was the butterfly leg as Gretchen Walsh was over two seconds faster than her sister Alex Walsh was two years ago. Alex was slightly faster on the breaststroke leg tonight than Wenger was.
Virginia also holds the NCAA record as that record stands at a 3:21.01 set at 2024 NCAAs. That relay included Jasmine Nocentini from Italy so it did not count as an American Record.
Love!
Ho-hum. Just another day at the office for the University of Virginia women’s swimming program.
with 1st and 4th legs closer to PBs and all four legs rested and tapered this relay has a shot at sub 3:20