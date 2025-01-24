2025 Eddie Reese Showdown: Session 2 (Friday Night) Live Recap

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
The inaugural Eddie Reese Showdown, a battle between four of the top programs in the NCAA, kicked off this morning with an electric session that saw the UVA women rattle the all-time record in the 200 medley relay. This meet spans two days and three sessions, and tonight’s session features the Texas band, Bevo XV, happy hour pricing, and more. Beyond that, there’s also a lot of swimming, including five individual events, two relay, diving, and a separate pros race.
If you have access to SEC+ you can tune in at the link above beginning at 5:30 CST. If you don’t, we’ll be providing a live recap over the course of the evening, and our own Coleman Hodges is on deck to interview swimmers throughout the session. The scoring is a little funky, with each session and the overall meet being scored differently, but according to the live results page, here are the combined team scores so far:
- Texas – 453
- Arizona State – 305.5
- Virginia – 304
- NC State – 292.5
Women’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
Men’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51
Women’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
Men’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37
Women’s 100 Fly
- NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
Men’s 100 Fly
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51
Women’s 200 Free
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60
Men’s 200 Free
- NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21
Women’s 100 Breast
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01
Men’s 100 Breast
- NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02
Women’s 100 Back
- NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66
Men’s 100 Back
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48
Women’s 3m Diving
Men’s 3m Diving
Pros Race
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96
I just find it crazy that the UVA women can absolutely dominate the meet and still be 150 points behind Texas in the combined team score so far.
I mean in this format they don’t really dominate Texas (at least in the first session)
200 medley: uva won but Texas b beat uva b so only small advantage uva
500: Texas went 1-5-6-7 and uva was 2-3-4-13 so actually score wise advantage Texas
200 IM: Texas was 2-3-4-7 and UVA was 1-9-10-11 so big advantage Texas
The 50 uva dominates to make up for that. So pretty even
Really the combined team race for 2nd could quietly be the most fascinating part of this meet.