2025 Eddie Reese Showdown: Session 2 (Friday Night) Live Recap

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

The inaugural Eddie Reese Showdown, a battle between four of the top programs in the NCAA, kicked off this morning with an electric session that saw the UVA women rattle the all-time record in the 200 medley relay. This meet spans two days and three sessions, and tonight’s session features the Texas band, Bevo XV, happy hour pricing, and more. Beyond that, there’s also a lot of swimming, including five individual events, two relay, diving, and a separate pros race.

If you have access to SEC+ you can tune in at the link above beginning at 5:30 CST. If you don’t, we’ll be providing a live recap over the course of the evening, and our own Coleman Hodges is on deck to interview swimmers throughout the session. The scoring is a little funky, with each session and the overall meet being scored differently, but according to the live results page, here are the combined team scores so far:

Texas – 453 Arizona State – 305.5 Virginia – 304 NC State – 292.5

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

Women’s 100 Fly

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.52

Men’s 100 Fly

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

Women’s 200 Free

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

Men’s 200 Free

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:31.21

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

Men’s 100 Breast

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

Women’s 100 Back

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.66

Men’s 100 Back

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

Women’s 3m Diving

Men’s 3m Diving

Pros Race

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

Men’s 400 Medley Relay