Gretchen Walsh Posts 47.48 100 Butterfly, #3 Performance All-Time

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Women’s 100 Fly

NCAA Record: 47.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 47.48 Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 49.55 Leah Shackley (NC State) – 50.95 Olivia Bray (Texas) – 51.26 Carly Novelline (Virginia) – 51.90 Julia Ullmann (ASU) – 52.10 Tyler Driscoll (NC State) – 54.03 Hannah Hurleman (ASU) – 54.59

Gretchen Walsh swam to the 3rd fastest 100 butterfly ever with a 47.48. That just missed her own NCAA record of a 47.35 that she swam earlier this season at midseason.

Split Comparison

Walsh- 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Finals WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS WALSH –ACCs DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD Holder First 50 21.81 21.9 21.75 22.34 22.41 22.48 Second 50 25.67 25.45 25.67 25.92 25.84 25.98 Final Time 47.48 47.35 47.42 48.26 48.25 48.46

Walsh came home in the exact time today as last March at 2024 NCAAs as she split a 25.67, the only difference was she was 0.06 slower today on the front half. She was faster today on the front half compared to her NCAA record from November 2024 but was slower on the back half.

No other swimmer has ever been under the 48-second mark. The #2 performer in history is Kate Douglass as she set the NCAA record at a 48.46.

Assuming she chooses to swim the event at ACCs and/or NCAAs, Walsh will on the hunt for her record from last season. Walsh also holds the NCAA record in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. The 100 back falls on the same day as the 100 fly at NCAAs.