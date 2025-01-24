2025 Eddie Reese Showdown: Session 1 Live Recap

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

January 24-25, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Meet Info

Live Results (not yet updated for correct meet), available on MeetMobile

Friday Night Livestream

The inaugural Eddie Reese Showdown, a battle between four of the top programs in the NCAA, has finally arrived. This meet spans two days and three sessions, with tonight’s session featuring the Texas band, Bevo XV, happy hour pricing, and more. But before we get there, there’s a full session of action this morning, featuring the 200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and an unscored pros race. There’s one heat of the relay, and two heats of all the other scoring events.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass) (2023)

American Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo, Douglass) (2023)

Top 8:

Virginia ‘A’, 1:31.61 Texas ‘A’, 1:34.65 NC State ‘B’, 1:36.19 Texas ‘B’, 1:36.29 NC State ‘A’, 1:36.42 Virginia ‘B’, 1:36.67 ASU ‘B’, 1:39.21

DQ: ASU ‘A’

The Virginia quartet of Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Anna Moesch rattled Virginia’s NCAA and American records from 2023, opening the meet with an explosive 1:31.61. That swim is just a tenth from those records, but UVA’s been even closer already this season, swimming 1:31.53 against Virginia Tech. Curzan got the team started with a 23.11 lead-off, then handed things over to A. Walsh, who’s swimming in her second NCAA meet since returning from rehabbing an injury that kept her out during the first semester.

G. Walsh split 21.07 on the fly leg, the second fastest split in history behind only her 20.87 from earlier this month, and the freshman Moesch brought the team home in 21.54. They won the race by over three seconds, as Texas’ ‘A’ squad of Emma Sticklen (24.04), Piper Enge (26.29), Olivia Bray (22.87), and Grace Cooper (21.65) took 2nd in 1:34.65.

NC State’s ‘B’ relay got a strong 23.70 lead-off from freshman Erika Pelaez. Then, Lily Christianson (27.50), Tyler Driscoll (23.16), and Casaundra Moses (21.83) followed her. The squad clocked 1:36.19, denying the Longhorns a 2-3 finish by a tenth.

After appearing to touch fourth, ASU’s ‘A’ squad was disqualified. This has been a strong relay for them this season as the quartet of Miriam Sheehan, Iza Adame, Julia Ullmann, and Caroline Bentz have reset the school record multiple times alread.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:20.15 — Florida (Chaney, Smith, Liendo, McDuff) (2024)

American Record: 1:20.98 — NC State (Hayes, Hoover, Miller, McCarty) (2024)

Top 8:

ASU ‘A’ (Vergnes, Dobrzanski, Kharun, Kulow), 1:21.77 Texas ‘A’ (Modglin, Germonprez, Kos, Guiliano), 1:22.89 NC State ‘A’ (McCarty, Hoover, Miller, Fox), 1:23.34 Texas ‘B’, 1:25.09 ASU ‘B’, 1:25.21 NC State ‘B’, 1:25.34 Virginia ‘B’, 1:28.08

DQ: Virginia ‘A’

The Arizona State men are second only to Florida in the NCAA season rankings and they showed that here, as Lucien Vergnes, Andy Dobrzanksi, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow combined for a 1:21.77, just .14 seconds from the team’s fastest time this season. Vergnes led off in a 21.05, with Dobrzanski following up in 23.66.

Kharun took over the race with an 18.90 butterfly split, which is just .01 seconds from the fastest split in history, the 18.89 he swam at the Wolfpack Elite Invite. Kulow, the team’s reliable anchor, split 18.90 to seal the quartet’s win.

The team won by over a second ahead of Texas’ ‘A’ relay, which put up a 1:22.89. The team was 1:22.24 at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite (without Chris Guiliano). Modglin got the team started in 20.83, turning things over to Nate Germonprez. Germonprez had a breakthrough at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite and split 23.44 here. Hubert Kos split 19.89 on the butterfly leg, while Guiliano anchored in 18.73.

NC State, the American record holders in this event, snagged third in 1:23.34, with Quintin McCarty (21.43), Sam Hoover (23.18), Luke Miller (19.98), and Jerry Fox (18.75). Fox is the addition to this relay from their record-setting performance at 2024 NCAAs; with Aiden Hayes out due to injury, McCarty has taken over the backstroke leg.

We got our second disqualification of the morning from the Virginia ‘A’ relay.

Women’s 500 Free — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Heat 2 Final Results:

Jillian Cox (TEX), 4:31.97 Katie Grimes (UVA), 4:33.05 Aimee Canny (UVA), 4:37.78 Kate Hurst (TEX), 4:38.62 Deniz Ertan (ASU), 4:42.84 Chase Travis (NCS), 4:42.88 Alexa Reyna (ASU), 4:44.79 Emma Hastings (NCS), 4:46.20

Timed Finals Top 8:

Life starts to get a bit complicated in the individual events, which all feature two heats. This meet is being scored two different ways. In addition to being scored as a triple dual across all three sessions, there’s a winner at the end of each session that’s decided based on championship scoring, meaning swimmers in heat 2 are locked into the maximum point totals.

That makes strategy a huge part of this meet, and also makes life difficult for reporting results. Below are two different results. First are the results for heat 2, the “championship heat” and below are the timed finals results of the top 8 swimmers regardless of what heat they swum in.

Texas redshirt freshman Jillian Cox earned the win in the women’s 500 freestyle, beating UVA’s newest addition, the two-time Olympian Katie Grimes. Cox is the fastest 500 freestyler in the NCAA this season, posting a school record time of 4:30.68 at mid-season that would’ve won NCAAs last season. Grimes followed 1.08 seconds behind, clocking a 4:33.05 in her first NCAA 500 freestyle.

UVA’s depth in this event shown in the timed finals results section, as the Cavaliers earned 2-3-4 in this race. Aimee Canny touched third in Heat 2 for Virginia in 4:37.78, while Cavan Gormsen won heat 1 in 4:37.67. That’s a season-best for Gormsen, and makes her the 26th woman to break 4:40 this season.

Men’s 500 Free — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

American Record: 4:04.45 — Rex Maurer, Texas (2024)

Heat 2 Top 8:

Rex Maurer (TEX), 4:12.80 David Johnston (TEX), 4:14.36 Lance Norris (NCS), 4:14.89 Daniel Matheson (ASU), 4:15.92 Owen Lloyd (NCS), 4:18.60 Reece Grady (ASU), 4:18.74 David King (UVA), 4:24.95 Dillon Wright (UVA), 4:29.19

Timed Finals Top 8:

Rex Maurer (TEX), 4:12.80 Luke Hobson (TEX), 4:1.311 David Johnston (TEX), 4:14.36 Coby Carrozza (TEX), 4:14.86 Lance Norris (NCS), 4:14.89 Daniel Matheson (ASU), 4:15.92 Owen Lloyd (NCS), 4:18.60 Reece Grady (ASU), 4:18.74

Women’s 200 IM — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

American Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Heat 2 Top 8:

Timed Finals Top 8:

Men’s 200 IM — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

American Record: 1:37.91 — Destin Lasco, Cal (2024)

Heat 2 Top 8:

Hubert Kos (TEX), 1:41.28 Will Modglin (TEX), 1:43.39 Sebastien Sergile (UVA), 1:44.25 Lucien Vergnes (ASU), 1:45.15 Cale Martter (ASU), 1:46.40 Charlie Bufton (NCS), 1:46.69 Simon Bermudez (NCS), 1:46.70 Colin Bitz (UVA), 1:47.96

Timed Finals Top 8:

Hubert Kos (TEX), 1:41.28 Will Modglin (TEX), 1:43.39 Nate Germonprez (TEX), 1:43.92 Sebastien Sergile (UVA), 1:44.25 Lucien Vergnes (ASU), 1:45.15 Ben Sampson (TEX), 1:45.49 Michael Hochwalt (ASU), 1:45.83 Kyle Ponsler (NCS), 1:46.60

Women’s 50 Free — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh , Virginia (2024)

, Virginia (2024) American Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Heat 2 Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 20.74 Claire Curzan (UVA), 21.61 Grace Cooper (TEX), 22.22 Caroline Bentz (ASU), 22.24 Ava Longi (TEX), 22.34 Tyler Driscoll (NCS), 22.36 Lily Christianson (NCS), 22.44 Miriam Sheehan (ASU), 22.48

Timed Finals Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 20.74 Claire Curzan (UVA), 21.61 Maxine Parker (UVA), 22.04 Anna Moesch (UVA), 22.08 Olivia Nel (NCS), 22.17 Grace Cooper (TEX), 22.22 Caroline Bentz (ASU), 22.24 Abby Arens (TEX), 22.27

Men’s 50 Free — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

American Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Heat 2 Top 8:

Timed Finals Top 8:

Pros Race — Timed Finals (Unscored)

Session One Final Scores:

The Eddie Reese Showdown is getting scored two ways. In addition to being scored as a standard triple dual meet, a winner is declared at the end of each session.

Women:

Men: