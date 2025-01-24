SwimMAC 13-14s Crush National Age Group Relay Record by 4 Seconds

2025 SwimMAC Novant LC Meet

February 18-20, 2025

SwimMAC Training Facility at Charlotte Latin School, Charlotte, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results (PDF)

SwimMAC Carolina took a break from the traditional winter short course season last weekend to race a long course meet, and a foursome of 13-14s from the home team broke the National Age Group Record in a relay.

The team of Karina Plaza, Scott Williams, Emma Grace Richardson, and Eli Sweet combined for a 4:05.66, which took more than three-and-a-half seconds off the old record that was set by the Santa Clara Swim Club in 2023 – a relay that included an elite age grouper Shareef Elaydi.

Splits Comparison

The two relays used completely different strategies – Santa Clara had boys on the backstroke and fly legs, while SwimMAC had boys on the breaststroke and freestyle legs. The girls were the key leg for this SwimMAC relay – Karina Plaza almost outsplit Santa Clara’s male leadoff leg, and Richardson split 1.5 seconds better than her flat-start lifetime best on the butterfly leg. Eli Sweet had a big leg as well, going more than a second ahead of his flat-start lifetime best.

These four swam well throughout the meet, including some racing in open age fields.

Richardson swam the fly leg on SwimMAC’s medley relay, but showed off her versatility when she won the 13-14 girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:16.07 – a five second improvement on her previous best time. She also won the age group in the 50 free in 27.20.

Plaza, meanwhile, won the 13-14 100 fly in 1:04.00 and the 200 IM in 2:21.30.

Williams won the boys’ 100 breaststroke in 1:09.24, the 200 IM in 2:14.31, the 400 IM in 4:44.99, the 100 back in 1:04.49, the 200 breast in 2:32.17, and the 100 free in 56.38.

Sweet swam up in the open age group, finishing 4th in the 100 breast in 1:09.29, 5th in the 200 free in 1:57.94, 4th in the 200 IM in 2:10.19, and 4th in the 400 IM in 4:34.25, among other swims.

All four showed off their flexibility in the meet with big performances across strokes.

The group also swam a mixed 400 free relay, which they finished in 3:45.65. That was 1.2 seconds off the 400 free relay also set by the Santa Clara Swim Club in 2023 (when they set all four mixed records).