Santa Clara Swim Club Breaks 13-14 LCM Mixed 400 Medley Relay NAG in 4:09.21

Super League Summer LC Finals

July 14-16, 2023

College of Marin, Miwok Aquatic & Fitness Center, Novato, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Santa Clara Swim Club’s Mixed 400 medley relay broke the 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) record swimming to a final time of 4:09.21. That was faster than the old record of a 4:11.32 set by North Baltimore Aquatic Club just a few weeks ago at the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic.

SCSC’s relay of Aiden Zhou, Mia Su, Shareef Elaydi, and Alison Su combined for the new record.

Split Comparison:

SCSC NBAC Back Aiden Zhou 1:03.54 Julia Rommel 1:06.09 Breast Mia Su 1:11.77 Spencer Belbot 1:09.61 Fly Shareef Elaydi 56.03 Daniel Branon 56.95 Free Alison Su 57.87 Shannon Conway 59.67 4:09.21 4:11.32

The relays employed slightly different strategies. NBAC went girl-boy-boy-girl whereas SCSC went boy-girl-boy-girl.

Although it is hard to compare boy to girl splits, the freestyle splits can be compared, and show an accurate difference between the two relays. Su anchored 1.80 seconds faster than Conway did, and the overall difference between the two relays was 2.11 seconds.

Notably, this was one of four 13-14 mixed relay records for Santa Clara Swim Club while at the meet two weekends ago.