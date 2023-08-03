Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Santa Clara Swim Club Breaks 13-14 LCM Mixed 400 Medley Relay NAG in 4:09.21

Super League Summer LC Finals

  • July 14-16, 2023
  • College of Marin, Miwok Aquatic & Fitness Center, Novato, CA
  • LCM (50 meters)

Santa Clara Swim Club’s Mixed 400 medley relay broke the 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) record swimming to a final time of 4:09.21. That was faster than the old record of a 4:11.32 set by North Baltimore Aquatic Club just a few weeks ago at the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic.

SCSC’s relay of Aiden Zhou, Mia Su, Shareef Elaydi, and Alison Su combined for the new record.

Split Comparison:

SCSC NBAC
Back Aiden Zhou 1:03.54 Julia Rommel 1:06.09
Breast Mia Su 1:11.77 Spencer Belbot 1:09.61
Fly Shareef Elaydi 56.03 Daniel Branon 56.95
Free Alison Su 57.87 Shannon Conway 59.67
4:09.21 4:11.32

The relays employed slightly different strategies. NBAC went girl-boy-boy-girl whereas SCSC went boy-girl-boy-girl.

Although it is hard to compare boy to girl splits, the freestyle splits can be compared, and show an accurate difference between the two relays. Su anchored 1.80 seconds faster than Conway did, and the overall difference between the two relays was 2.11 seconds.

Notably, this was one of four 13-14 mixed relay records for Santa Clara Swim Club while at the meet two weekends ago.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!