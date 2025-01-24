Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer Explains Swimming Extra 50 in 500 Free Win, Bob Bowman Winter Training Sets

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

American record-holder in the 500 Free Rex Maurer took the win in his signature event this morning at the 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown… and then some. Maurer flipped at the 500 mark in 4:12.8, but unsure if he still had an additional lap to swim or not, he kept swimming for another 50 yds. He still handily won the race (with the time he registered with his flip turn at the 500 mark) by over 1 second.

Maurer then goes on to discuss winter training in Austin and shares 2 sets that stood out to the sophomore during the hard training block.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!