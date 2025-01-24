Rex Maurer Explains Swimming Extra 50 in 500 Free Win, Bob Bowman Winter Training Sets

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

January 24-25, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Meet Info

Live Results (not yet updated for correct meet), available on MeetMobile

Friday Night Livestream

American record-holder in the 500 Free Rex Maurer took the win in his signature event this morning at the 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown… and then some. Maurer flipped at the 500 mark in 4:12.8, but unsure if he still had an additional lap to swim or not, he kept swimming for another 50 yds. He still handily won the race (with the time he registered with his flip turn at the 500 mark) by over 1 second.

Maurer then goes on to discuss winter training in Austin and shares 2 sets that stood out to the sophomore during the hard training block.