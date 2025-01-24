WATCH: Regan Smith, Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas Time Trial Off Events

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

January 24-25, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

After the first session of the 2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown in Austin this morning, a group of Austin-based pros got in some racing as well.

There were two heats of pro races. In heat 1, Regan Smith swam a 100 back (49.87), Simone Manuel swam her first race since the Paris Olympics (a 200 IM, 1:57.01), and Germany’s Anna Elendt swam a 200 breast (2:07.45).

In heat 2, Shaine Casas swam a 50 free (19.13) and Carson Foster swam a 100 fly (46.42).