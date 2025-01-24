Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Regan Smith, Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas Time Trial Off Events

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

After the first session of the 2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown in Austin this morning, a group of Austin-based pros got in some racing as well.

There were two heats of pro races. In heat 1, Regan Smith swam a 100 back (49.87), Simone Manuel swam her first race since the Paris Olympics (a 200 IM, 1:57.01), and Germany’s Anna Elendt swam a 200 breast (2:07.45).

In heat 2, Shaine Casas swam a 50 free (19.13) and Carson Foster swam a 100 fly (46.42).

Doe
36 minutes ago

According to swimcloud that is a best time by 1.5 seconds for Simone Manuel

Cassandra
46 minutes ago

pb for simone! (albeit in a race she last swam in 2016)

