WATCH: Regan Smith, Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas Time Trial Off Events

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Info
- Live Results (not yet updated for correct meet), available on MeetMobile
- Friday Night Livestream
After the first session of the 2025 Eddie Reese Texas Showdown in Austin this morning, a group of Austin-based pros got in some racing as well.
There were two heats of pro races. In heat 1, Regan Smith swam a 100 back (49.87), Simone Manuel swam her first race since the Paris Olympics (a 200 IM, 1:57.01), and Germany’s Anna Elendt swam a 200 breast (2:07.45).
In heat 2, Shaine Casas swam a 50 free (19.13) and Carson Foster swam a 100 fly (46.42).
According to swimcloud that is a best time by 1.5 seconds for Simone Manuel
pb for simone! (albeit in a race she last swam in 2016)